Your new home is waiting for you in Four Seasons, a well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community. If you re just starting out or have a small family, you owe it to yourself to look at this 3 bed/2 bath, 1056 sq. ft. home. It s only $52,900.00 plus lot fees, and it s yours to own! No more outrageous Blaine rent! Talk to one of our representatives today by calling and schedule a viewing!