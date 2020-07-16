Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

113 102nd Ln. NE - Property Id: 300777



Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home for rent in a quiet neighborhood in Blaine. Call this home yours today! It features a spacious and well laid out kitchen, good-sized bedrooms with large closets, two big living rooms and a gigantic back deck. On site laundry, central heating and AC, and a 2 car garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. A block away from a park. Call, text or email today!

No Pets Allowed



