All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 113 102nd Ln. NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
113 102nd Ln. NE
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

113 102nd Ln. NE

113 102nd Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

113 102nd Lane Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
113 102nd Ln. NE - Property Id: 300777

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home for rent in a quiet neighborhood in Blaine. Call this home yours today! It features a spacious and well laid out kitchen, good-sized bedrooms with large closets, two big living rooms and a gigantic back deck. On site laundry, central heating and AC, and a 2 car garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. A block away from a park. Call, text or email today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300777
Property Id 300777

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 102nd Ln. NE have any available units?
113 102nd Ln. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 113 102nd Ln. NE have?
Some of 113 102nd Ln. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 102nd Ln. NE currently offering any rent specials?
113 102nd Ln. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 102nd Ln. NE pet-friendly?
No, 113 102nd Ln. NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 113 102nd Ln. NE offer parking?
Yes, 113 102nd Ln. NE offers parking.
Does 113 102nd Ln. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 102nd Ln. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 102nd Ln. NE have a pool?
No, 113 102nd Ln. NE does not have a pool.
Does 113 102nd Ln. NE have accessible units?
No, 113 102nd Ln. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 113 102nd Ln. NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 102nd Ln. NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 102nd Ln. NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 113 102nd Ln. NE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 2 BedroomsBlaine Apartments with Balconies
Blaine Apartments with GaragesBlaine Dog Friendly Apartments
Blaine Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNShakopee, MNHopkins, MNShoreview, MNChanhassen, MNNorth St. Paul, MNFridley, MN
Savage, MNAnoka, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNRamsey, MNCrystal, MNNew Brighton, MNWest St. Paul, MNBuffalo, MNLittle Canada, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University