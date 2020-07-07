112 118th Ave NE

Amenities

Hurry this cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom split level 4-plex with a deck will not last long! Walk in the front door to BIG OPEN living room dining room that walks out to BIG deck. Go down the hallway to full bathroom and 2 bedrooms! Lower level has family room, bedroom, 3/4 bathroom and laundry. Walks out to the 2 car garage. You can park in driveway, too. Tenants pay all utilities and handle the lawn and snow care. Looking for Great Tenants who want to take care of this home. Don\'t wait to long this house will go quickly! Sorry no pets

By clicking on the Photos of the home you can also view a VIDEO TOUR (coming soon!) of the property. A VIDEO TOUR is attached for your convenience, to have a quick look at the property before setting up a showing.



Requirements: No evictions, No criminal background, Must make 3x the monthly rent (combined), 600 credit or higher and Section 8 not accepted. $150 lease signing fee. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours.



5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls.



