10818 Able St North East

Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse are excited to offer you this new listing! 3 bedrooms, 2 bath in a high demand neighborhood. Great yard, screen porch off the back overlooks pond. Lower level walkout to patio. 3 car garage, sprinkler system, Lots of living space with 2772 square feet! The kitchen has loads of cabinet space and center island. Available immediately! Rent:$1795, deposit:$1795. We are looking for someone with very strong credit, 650+ Sorry not approved for section 8, and this is not approved for pets.