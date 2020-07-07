All apartments in Blaine
Last updated December 29 2019 at 5:22 PM

10818 Able St North East

10818 Able St NE · No Longer Available
Location

10818 Able St NE, Blaine, MN 55434

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
pet friendly
Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse are excited to offer you this new listing! 3 bedrooms, 2 bath in a high demand neighborhood. Great yard, screen porch off the back overlooks pond. Lower level walkout to patio. 3 car garage, sprinkler system, Lots of living space with 2772 square feet! The kitchen has loads of cabinet space and center island. Available immediately! Rent:$1795, deposit:$1795. We are looking for someone with very strong credit, 650+ Sorry not approved for section 8, and this is not approved for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10818 Able St North East have any available units?
10818 Able St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
Is 10818 Able St North East currently offering any rent specials?
10818 Able St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10818 Able St North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 10818 Able St North East is pet friendly.
Does 10818 Able St North East offer parking?
Yes, 10818 Able St North East offers parking.
Does 10818 Able St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10818 Able St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10818 Able St North East have a pool?
No, 10818 Able St North East does not have a pool.
Does 10818 Able St North East have accessible units?
No, 10818 Able St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 10818 Able St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 10818 Able St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10818 Able St North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 10818 Able St North East does not have units with air conditioning.

