Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious open floor plan and naturally well-lit. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, side by side duplex in Blaine. Convenient location near 35W, with many shopping and restaurant options. $1395.00/mo, $1395.00 security deposit. No smoking, no pets. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Email Brian at LLproperties30@gmail.com. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.