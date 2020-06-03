All apartments in Apple Valley
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

7325 Upper 157th Street West

7325 Upper 157th Street West · No Longer Available
Location

7325 Upper 157th Street West, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9a485580ac ---- Bright Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, split level home featuring hardwood floors, neutral paint tones throughout, main level open floor plan has deck just off kitchen/dining area great for entertaining. Lower level family room has brick fireplace & walk out access to patio space. Fenced in and very large yard. Walking trails to Apple Pond Park & Valley Lake Park park, schools & shopping. Quick access to Apple Valley Transit Station, highways, shopping. Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7325 Upper 157th Street West have any available units?
7325 Upper 157th Street West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 7325 Upper 157th Street West have?
Some of 7325 Upper 157th Street West's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7325 Upper 157th Street West currently offering any rent specials?
7325 Upper 157th Street West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7325 Upper 157th Street West pet-friendly?
Yes, 7325 Upper 157th Street West is pet friendly.
Does 7325 Upper 157th Street West offer parking?
No, 7325 Upper 157th Street West does not offer parking.
Does 7325 Upper 157th Street West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7325 Upper 157th Street West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7325 Upper 157th Street West have a pool?
No, 7325 Upper 157th Street West does not have a pool.
Does 7325 Upper 157th Street West have accessible units?
No, 7325 Upper 157th Street West does not have accessible units.
Does 7325 Upper 157th Street West have units with dishwashers?
No, 7325 Upper 157th Street West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7325 Upper 157th Street West have units with air conditioning?
No, 7325 Upper 157th Street West does not have units with air conditioning.

