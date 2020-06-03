7325 Upper 157th Street West

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9a485580ac ---- Bright Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, split level home featuring hardwood floors, neutral paint tones throughout, main level open floor plan has deck just off kitchen/dining area great for entertaining. Lower level family room has brick fireplace & walk out access to patio space. Fenced in and very large yard. Walking trails to Apple Pond Park & Valley Lake Park park, schools & shopping. Quick access to Apple Valley Transit Station, highways, shopping. Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.