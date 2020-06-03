Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6840 129th St. W. Available 09/01/19 4 bedroom 2 bath suburban Gem!! - Another listing from Steve S and Housing Hub!



This open vaulted 4 bedroom 2 bath home is right off the MN Zoo exit in Apple Valley. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs with a beautiful bathroom and shower with Jack and Jill sinks. When you exit the kitchen you can go upstairs or down a step to the main sunken level where there is a large living room, bedroom, bathroom and a laundry room.



A large fenced in yard has plenty of opportunity for landscaping beauty, with a raised garden area with steps for the potential green thumb. There's also a detached two car garage and driveway to keep those cars off the streets. This house also has central air conditioning...do not miss out on this suburban gem!!



Just blocks away from the zoo and public transportation. Its a quick 1/2 mile to Cedar/77 to get you into either of the Twin Cities quickly.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities gas, electricity, water and trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal.



This home is pet-friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply.



This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!



Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



