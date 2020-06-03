15958 Fjord Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Apple Valley Town Home, 1 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer, Patio, Available Now - This home is available now. Its in excellent condition and ready for move in.



Walking into the home you will find the living room and kitchen area. The kitchen area has bar seating and room for a small dining room table. Off the kitchen is a half bath and the entrance to the garage.



Upstairs you will find both bedrooms, both of which have large closets. The master is connected to the full bath that is upstairs. Laundry is also located on the upper level off the hallway.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based off income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



(RLNE5439673)