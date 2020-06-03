All apartments in Apple Valley
15958 Fjord Ave

15958 Fjord Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15958 Fjord Avenue, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galaxie Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Apple Valley Town Home, 1 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer, Patio, Available Now - This home is available now. Its in excellent condition and ready for move in.

Walking into the home you will find the living room and kitchen area. The kitchen area has bar seating and room for a small dining room table. Off the kitchen is a half bath and the entrance to the garage.

Upstairs you will find both bedrooms, both of which have large closets. The master is connected to the full bath that is upstairs. Laundry is also located on the upper level off the hallway.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based off income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE5439673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

