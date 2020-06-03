All apartments in Apple Valley
Apple Valley, MN
15816 Fleet Trl
Last updated October 31 2019 at 6:11 PM

15816 Fleet Trl

15816 Fleet Trail · No Longer Available
Location

15816 Fleet Trail, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galaxie Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in and spread out in this large townhome with an open floorplan and plenty of living area to share with friends and family! In addition to the large family room, there’s a loft area upstairs that can by utilized as a home office, kids’ play area, or a living room so that you are never short on space for entertaining. The kitchen boasts bright white cabinets, matching white appliances, and a large walk-in pantry to help you keep your countertops clear of clutter! Upstairs, the spacious master suite includes a large window, letting plenty of natural light stream in, and a walk in closet to simplify your storage. This home is situated in a central location, nearby to local shopping and entertainment, including the Minnesota Zoo, many local parks, bike trails, and restaurants. This excellent townhome is available now, so schedule your showing before it’s gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15816 Fleet Trl have any available units?
15816 Fleet Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
Is 15816 Fleet Trl currently offering any rent specials?
15816 Fleet Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15816 Fleet Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 15816 Fleet Trl is pet friendly.
Does 15816 Fleet Trl offer parking?
No, 15816 Fleet Trl does not offer parking.
Does 15816 Fleet Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15816 Fleet Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15816 Fleet Trl have a pool?
No, 15816 Fleet Trl does not have a pool.
Does 15816 Fleet Trl have accessible units?
No, 15816 Fleet Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 15816 Fleet Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 15816 Fleet Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15816 Fleet Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 15816 Fleet Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

