15816 Fleet Trl

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets

Move in and spread out in this large townhome with an open floorplan and plenty of living area to share with friends and family! In addition to the large family room, there’s a loft area upstairs that can by utilized as a home office, kids’ play area, or a living room so that you are never short on space for entertaining. The kitchen boasts bright white cabinets, matching white appliances, and a large walk-in pantry to help you keep your countertops clear of clutter! Upstairs, the spacious master suite includes a large window, letting plenty of natural light stream in, and a walk in closet to simplify your storage. This home is situated in a central location, nearby to local shopping and entertainment, including the Minnesota Zoo, many local parks, bike trails, and restaurants. This excellent townhome is available now, so schedule your showing before it’s gone!