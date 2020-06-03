15709 Hayes Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly

1 Month Free with 18 Month Lease! This recently renovated pet-friendly home has plenty of living space on two levels. The main level features a modern kitchen complete with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, two bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. The lower level family room has new LVT flooring, a decorative fireplace, and a patio door that overlooks the fully fenced backyard. The lower level also contains two bedrooms, a full bathroom and extra space perfect for a desk. Additional features that are sure to please include the attached 2-car garage, extra parking pad next to garage, central A/C, large backyard patio and a smart home system. Housing vouchers are not accepted.



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/15709HayesViewing2019

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.