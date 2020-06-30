15564 Eagles Nest Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Well maintained bright and spacious townhouse in The Cobblestone Lakes Neighborhood! Plenty of natural light with high ceilings, beautiful wood floors, gas burning fireplace and half bath, spacious kitchen, breakfast bar and dining room on main floor. 2 bedrooms upstairs with high ceilings, walk in closets, and laundry facilities right next to the bedrooms for easy access! 2 car attached garage. Extra community parking. (RENT: $1,699 (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,699) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) $55 app fee per adult. Home is NOT section 8 approved. Copy and Paste: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery to schedule.