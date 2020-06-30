All apartments in Apple Valley
Last updated December 24 2019 at 5:51 PM

15564 Eagles Nest Way

15564 Eagles Nest Way · No Longer Available
Location

15564 Eagles Nest Way, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Cobblestone Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Well maintained bright and spacious townhouse in The Cobblestone Lakes Neighborhood! Plenty of natural light with high ceilings, beautiful wood floors, gas burning fireplace and half bath, spacious kitchen, breakfast bar and dining room on main floor. 2 bedrooms upstairs with high ceilings, walk in closets, and laundry facilities right next to the bedrooms for easy access! 2 car attached garage. Extra community parking. (RENT: $1,699 (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,699) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) $55 app fee per adult. Home is NOT section 8 approved. Copy and Paste: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery to schedule.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15564 Eagles Nest Way have any available units?
15564 Eagles Nest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 15564 Eagles Nest Way have?
Some of 15564 Eagles Nest Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15564 Eagles Nest Way currently offering any rent specials?
15564 Eagles Nest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15564 Eagles Nest Way pet-friendly?
No, 15564 Eagles Nest Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 15564 Eagles Nest Way offer parking?
Yes, 15564 Eagles Nest Way offers parking.
Does 15564 Eagles Nest Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15564 Eagles Nest Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15564 Eagles Nest Way have a pool?
No, 15564 Eagles Nest Way does not have a pool.
Does 15564 Eagles Nest Way have accessible units?
No, 15564 Eagles Nest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15564 Eagles Nest Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15564 Eagles Nest Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15564 Eagles Nest Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15564 Eagles Nest Way does not have units with air conditioning.

