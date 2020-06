Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

THIS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM CONDO IS ONE OF THE ONLY UNITS IN THE COMMUNITY TO FEATURE YOUR OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE + PRIVATE DECK! THESE BEDROOMS ARE SPACIOUS, THE MASTER FEATURES A PRIVATE MASTER BATH + WALK-IN CLOSET, IN-UNIT WASHER & DRYER! LOCATED WITH EASY ACCESS TO MAIN ROAD, HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND DOWNTOWN. SECURITY DEPOSIT AND FIRST MONTH'S RENT DUE AT LEASE SIGNING. PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH A DEPOSIT. MORE PHOTOS TO COME 4/12!