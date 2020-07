Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Must see rambler on a private lot at the end of a cul-de-sac. This home is very clean featuring neutral paint, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, and spacious lower level with family room and ample storage. It also includes an oversized 2 stall garage with epoxy flooring.