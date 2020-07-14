Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground 24hr laundry garage internet access volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 basketball court bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10. We are near an abundance of shopping, grocery and dining establishments. Woodland Park Apartments offers clean, well maintained one, two and three bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices. Our friendly, long-term professional management team looks forward to taking great care of you! NOTE: 6-12 Month Lease Options Now Available for a Limited-Time Only! *Woodland Park participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for details.