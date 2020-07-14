Woodland Park Apartments

Lease Length: 6-12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per household/due at time of move in (refundable)
limit: 2 pets per apartment home
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Weight Limit > 40 lbs at full maturity. Breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for details.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Off-street permit parking & private parking garage space available for $50 per month.