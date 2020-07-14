All apartments in Anoka
Find more places like Woodland Park Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anoka, MN
/
Woodland Park Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Woodland Park Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
2614 Cutters Grove Ave · (833) 253-3570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
WAIVED APPLICATION FEE: When you apply for one of our beautiful apartment homes the same day you tour our community!* *Some income & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details. Offer valid on 2 bedroom homes only until 7/15/2020.
Browse Similar Places
Anoka
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2614 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN 55303

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14-203 · Avail. now

$1,216

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 14-206 · Avail. now

$1,216

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 12-203 · Avail. now

$1,216

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodland Park Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr laundry
garage
internet access
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
basketball court
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10. We are near an abundance of shopping, grocery and dining establishments. Woodland Park Apartments offers clean, well maintained one, two and three bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices. Our friendly, long-term professional management team looks forward to taking great care of you! NOTE: 6-12 Month Lease Options Now Available for a Limited-Time Only! *Woodland Park participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per household/due at time of move in (refundable)
limit: 2 pets per apartment home
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Weight Limit > 40 lbs at full maturity. Breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for details.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Off-street permit parking & private parking garage space available for $50 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodland Park Apartments have any available units?
Woodland Park Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,216 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodland Park Apartments have?
Some of Woodland Park Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodland Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Woodland Park Apartments is offering the following rent specials: WAIVED APPLICATION FEE: When you apply for one of our beautiful apartment homes the same day you tour our community!* *Some income & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details. Offer valid on 2 bedroom homes only until 7/15/2020.
Is Woodland Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodland Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Woodland Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Woodland Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Woodland Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodland Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodland Park Apartments have a pool?
No, Woodland Park Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Woodland Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Woodland Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Woodland Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodland Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodland Park Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodland Park Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Woodland Park Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Meadowview
650 Garfield St E
Anoka, MN 55303
Cutters Grove
2903 Cutters Grove Ave
Anoka, MN 55303

Similar Pages

Anoka 1 BedroomsAnoka 2 Bedrooms
Anoka Apartments with BalconyAnoka Apartments with Parking
Anoka Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN
Oakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity