1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:02 PM
24 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wyandotte, MI
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
939 James St
939 James Street, Wyandotte, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
800 sqft
Very nice 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with over 800 Sq Ft living space. Appliances includes fridge and stove. There are coin operated washer & dryer in building. Pets ok. Not section 8 approved. Tenant pays for gas and electric.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
3310 3RD Street
3310 3rd Street, Wyandotte, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
720 sqft
THE PRIMADORE APARTMENT BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN WYANDOTTE. IMMACULATE MAINTAINED . THIS SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT HAS LARGE WINDOWS TO LET IN LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. WALK TO SHOPPING, BARS, RESTAURANTS, DRUG STORES, THE WATERFRONT PARK.
Results within 5 miles of Wyandotte
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Melvindale
7 Units Available
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
600 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
14431 Pennsylvania Road - 101
14431 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
1 Bedroom
$679
750 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
1414 Electric Avenue - 233
1414 Electric Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
1 Bedroom
$699
800 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Lincoln Park, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a street-view of car-bustling Fort Street.
Results within 10 miles of Wyandotte
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,294
779 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Detroit
15 Units Available
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,142
705 sqft
Large city apartments near I-375, right downtown. Recently renovated with large windows and views of Detroit skyline. Air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community has pool and tennis court. Elevators.
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
Downtown Detroit
24 Units Available
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,403
768 sqft
Great location, close to Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza, and West Riverfront Park. Units feature great views, spacious floor plans, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has grilling stations, onsite restaurant, and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
Downtown Detroit
18 Units Available
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,435
688 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Detroit
10 Units Available
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,485
802 sqft
REDUCED RENT ON SELECT APARTMENTS, LIMITED TIME ONLY*! Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central
9 Units Available
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,595
806 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Henery Ford
25 Units Available
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
692 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Winterhalter
1 Unit Available
3753 Wager Avenue
3753 Wagner Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
An alternative to institutional living. While some persons still like to be independent while receiving assistant care in a warm home-like residential setting, this can be that home away from home.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
23217 Sunset Rd
23217 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1200 sqft
Spacious second floor condo located North of Eureka Road and West of Pardee Road.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Detroit
2 Units Available
Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit
1620 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$3,090
728 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
University
1 Unit Available
66 WINDER Street
66 Winder Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
936 sqft
Right here in the Heart of Detroit, This pet friendly condo in downtown Detroit oversees the Ford Field, Comerica park and MGM Casino.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Mexicantown - Southwest Detroit
1 Unit Available
727 W. Grand - 207
727 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
950 sqft
Gated community; Friendly On - Site Property Managers; Capable Maintenance Staff; Working Class Community
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
University
1 Unit Available
620 W Forest Avenue - 5
620 W Forest Ave, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,005
450 sqft
Great 1 bed, ready for occupancy on the corner of Second and Forest Ave. Features original wood floors, and antique elements throughout.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
University
1 Unit Available
4709 Second Avenue - 24
4709 2nd Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,290
645 sqft
Great 1 bed, ready for occupancy on the corner of Second and Forest Ave. Features original wood floors, and antique elements throughout.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Jeffries
1 Unit Available
4304 TRUMBULL Street
4304 Trumbull St, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
563 sqft
Lease this condo located in a completely-renovated-in-2018 Victorian Architectural Masterpiece with 6 condos total.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Winterhalter
1 Unit Available
11619 Belleterre Avenue - 1
11619 Belleterre Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11619 Belleterre Avenue - 1 in Detroit. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
23680 Northstone Village Dr
23680 Northstone Village Dr, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1100 sqft
First Floor Condo Unit with Living room.Private Entry.Central Air.Newer kitchen will all appliances included.Pantry Space.Master Bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet.Laundry area with washer and dryer in unit.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Brooks
1 Unit Available
14918 Joy Road - C305
14918 Joy Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
Discover 14918 Joy Rd Apartments in Detroit. Now Leasing! 1 Bedroom- Water Included. 14918 Joy Rd Apartments is located in the 48228 Zip code of the West Side Neighborhood in Detroit, MI.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
24029 Clinton Squire Blvd - 215
24029 Clinton, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
If you apply this week and take possession in August you will receive August rent free with a 12 month lease! If you are looking for space, you have found the right place! Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.
