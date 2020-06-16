948 Sheridan St

Amenities
Showings being after May 31st 2020! Magnificent duplex in the heart of Ypsilanti, located just a block from EMU. Each side has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with larger kitchens. Roof, furnaces and bathrooms recently updated. 5 minutes to St. Joseph's Hospital, Depot Town, all schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. An outstanding value in an excellent location.
Water and parking included- in unit washer / dryer.
948 Sheridan Side Available 6-15-2020 - Must Reserve in advance. Must provide income information, must pass a credit/criminal background check. Application fee: $100 per applicant.
Contact us today! Call: (734) 665-5552
(RLNE3843432)