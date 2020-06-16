948 Sheridan St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Showings being after May 31st 2020! Magnificent duplex in the heart of Ypsilanti, located just a block from EMU. Each side has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with larger kitchens. Roof, furnaces and bathrooms recently updated. 5 minutes to St. Joseph's Hospital, Depot Town, all schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. An outstanding value in an excellent location.

Water and parking included- in unit washer / dryer.

948 Sheridan Side Available 6-15-2020 - Must Reserve in advance. Must provide income information, must pass a credit/criminal background check. Application fee: $100 per applicant.

Contact us today! Call: (734) 665-5552



(RLNE3843432)