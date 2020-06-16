All apartments in Ypsilanti
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

948 Sheridan St

948 Sheridan Avenue · (734) 665-5552
Location

948 Sheridan Avenue, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Normal Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 948 Sheridan · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Showings being after May 31st 2020! Magnificent duplex in the heart of Ypsilanti, located just a block from EMU. Each side has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with larger kitchens. Roof, furnaces and bathrooms recently updated. 5 minutes to St. Joseph's Hospital, Depot Town, all schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. An outstanding value in an excellent location.
Water and parking included- in unit washer / dryer.
948 Sheridan Side Available 6-15-2020 - Must Reserve in advance. Must provide income information, must pass a credit/criminal background check. Application fee: $100 per applicant.
Contact us today! Call: (734) 665-5552

(RLNE3843432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 948 Sheridan St have any available units?
948 Sheridan St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ypsilanti, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ypsilanti Rent Report.
What amenities does 948 Sheridan St have?
Some of 948 Sheridan St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 948 Sheridan St currently offering any rent specials?
948 Sheridan St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 Sheridan St pet-friendly?
No, 948 Sheridan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ypsilanti.
Does 948 Sheridan St offer parking?
Yes, 948 Sheridan St does offer parking.
Does 948 Sheridan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 948 Sheridan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 Sheridan St have a pool?
No, 948 Sheridan St does not have a pool.
Does 948 Sheridan St have accessible units?
No, 948 Sheridan St does not have accessible units.
Does 948 Sheridan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 948 Sheridan St does not have units with dishwashers.
