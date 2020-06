Amenities

923 West Cross Street Available 09/01/20 4 Bedroom House Across from EMU! - Barnes & Barnes has one 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath house directly across the street from McKenny Union and the Science Complex available for the fall.



* Hardwood floors throughout downstairs

* Open kitchen

* Large living room & dining room with fireplace

* Large basement with full size washer & dryer

* Large bedrooms with tons of closet space

* Upstairs bathroom has a stand up shower and a separate bathtub/shower!

* Large front porch facing Eastern Michigan University

* Off street parking.



The house rents for $1900.00 per month. Tenants are responsible for all of the utilities.



**Security deposit is equal to one months rent**



Available for a September 1st move in!



Please call Barnes & Barnes at 734-480-7400 for more information on this great location. You can also find us on the web at www.barnesapts.com.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2754289)