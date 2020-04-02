All apartments in Ypsilanti
Find more places like 304 Ecorse Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ypsilanti, MI
/
304 Ecorse Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

304 Ecorse Rd

304 Ecorse Road · (734) 369-6117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ypsilanti
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

304 Ecorse Road, Ypsilanti, MI 48198
Prospect Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1050 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Don't miss the opportunity to call this home!! This SPACIOUS, freshly painted, 2 bed, 2 bath home with hardwood floors throughout features large bedrooms, separate formal Living room, dining room, family room and kitchen partially finished basement with washer/ dryer hookups, and much more. $1,050/mo. and $1,050/sec dep. Pets welcome with deposit + monthly fee (restrictions apply) $25 app.fee per applicant (18+). If you would like additional information or to schedule a showing; please call our office weekdays (9am-4pm) at 734-369-6117 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE1125030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Ecorse Rd have any available units?
304 Ecorse Rd has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ypsilanti, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ypsilanti Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 Ecorse Rd have?
Some of 304 Ecorse Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Ecorse Rd currently offering any rent specials?
304 Ecorse Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Ecorse Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Ecorse Rd is pet friendly.
Does 304 Ecorse Rd offer parking?
Yes, 304 Ecorse Rd does offer parking.
Does 304 Ecorse Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 Ecorse Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Ecorse Rd have a pool?
No, 304 Ecorse Rd does not have a pool.
Does 304 Ecorse Rd have accessible units?
No, 304 Ecorse Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Ecorse Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Ecorse Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 304 Ecorse Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Ypsilanti
9226 White Wing Drive
Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Hamptons of Cloverlane
4685 Hunt Club Dr
Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Pines of Cloverlane
4907 Cloverlane Drive
Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd
Ypsilanti, MI 48198

Similar Pages

Ypsilanti 1 BedroomsYpsilanti 2 Bedrooms
Ypsilanti Apartments with ParkingYpsilanti Pet Friendly Places
Ypsilanti Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIJackson, MIOak Park, MIMaumee, OHPlymouth, MI
Romulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHHarper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIHowell, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity