304 Ecorse Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Don't miss the opportunity to call this home!! This SPACIOUS, freshly painted, 2 bed, 2 bath home with hardwood floors throughout features large bedrooms, separate formal Living room, dining room, family room and kitchen partially finished basement with washer/ dryer hookups, and much more. $1,050/mo. and $1,050/sec dep. Pets welcome with deposit + monthly fee (restrictions apply) $25 app.fee per applicant (18+). If you would like additional information or to schedule a showing; please call our office weekdays (9am-4pm) at 734-369-6117 Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE1125030)