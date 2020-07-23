All apartments in Wyoming
Find more places like 5408 Byron Center Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wyoming, MI
/
5408 Byron Center Ave SW
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

5408 Byron Center Ave SW

5408 Byron Center Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wyoming
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

5408 Byron Center Avenue Southwest, Wyoming, MI 49519

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to this newly renovated 1900's Farm House located on almost 1 acre lot in Grandville School District! This 1,800 sq ft home showcases loads of character and charm. This 5 bedrooms, 2 bath home features original and new flooring, new paint, renovated kitchen and both main floor & upper bath, plenty of storage, and an attached 2.5 stall garage. Outdoors has endless possibilities for gardening, yard games and lots of parking. The home is located very near to the Metro Health corridor!! Schedule your showing today!

(RLNE5940967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 Byron Center Ave SW have any available units?
5408 Byron Center Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wyoming, MI.
What amenities does 5408 Byron Center Ave SW have?
Some of 5408 Byron Center Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 Byron Center Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
5408 Byron Center Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 Byron Center Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5408 Byron Center Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 5408 Byron Center Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 5408 Byron Center Ave SW offers parking.
Does 5408 Byron Center Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5408 Byron Center Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 Byron Center Ave SW have a pool?
No, 5408 Byron Center Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 5408 Byron Center Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 5408 Byron Center Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 Byron Center Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5408 Byron Center Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 5408 Byron Center Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5408 Byron Center Ave SW has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW
Wyoming, MI 49519
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW
Wyoming, MI 49519
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW
Wyoming, MI 49519
Oldebrook Apartments
2334 Prairie Pkwy SW
Wyoming, MI 49519
Springs at the Reserve
5700 Wilson Ave SW
Wyoming, MI 49418

Similar Pages

Wyoming 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWyoming 2 Bedroom Apartments
Wyoming Apartments with ParkingWyoming Dog Friendly Apartments
Wyoming Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MIKalamazoo, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIPortage, MI
Muskegon, MINorthview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
Springfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MISouth Haven, MIJenison, MIWalker, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Kalamazoo CollegeMuskegon Community College
Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Hope College