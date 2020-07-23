5408 Byron Center Ave SW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome to this newly renovated 1900's Farm House located on almost 1 acre lot in Grandville School District! This 1,800 sq ft home showcases loads of character and charm. This 5 bedrooms, 2 bath home features original and new flooring, new paint, renovated kitchen and both main floor & upper bath, plenty of storage, and an attached 2.5 stall garage. Outdoors has endless possibilities for gardening, yard games and lots of parking. The home is located very near to the Metro Health corridor!! Schedule your showing today!



(RLNE5940967)