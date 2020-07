Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area dog grooming area e-payments guest suite yoga

Springs at the Reserve is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Wyoming, MI. Our clubhouse will be opening at the end of February and our first buildings will be delivered in April! At Springs at the Reserve, you'll enjoy townhome-style living, with all the comforts of luxury upscale neighborhood and a small-town feel! Our studio, one, two or three bedroom apartments are in the heart of a warm and inviting Michigan community. Our Springs 5 Star Standard and "Above & Beyond" resident services, make Springs at the Reserve your dream home! In addition to unique and stylish interiors with the finest finishes and spacious, flowing floor plans, you'll have the added conveniences of an on-site community clubhouse, resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and attached & detached garage options. Note: Pictures are of our sister Property "Springs at Knapp's Crossing" located 20-min away in Grand Rapids, MI.