/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
37 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wyoming, MI
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
721 sqft
Landscaped 185 wooded community with tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and walking trails. Giant fitness center. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Close to I-196 and US-131.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Oldebrook Apartments
2334 Prairie Pkwy SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$771
576 sqft
If you’re searching for a cozy apartment in Wyoming, MI, Oldebrook Apartments is your perfect place. The charm of our lush green trees and serene natural water vistas are just two reasons our residents love to call Oldebrook home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$864
804 sqft
Newly renovated studio to three-bedroom apartments in a great location, minutes from Grand Rapids. Fully equipped kitchens with wooded views available and private patios or balconies in most units.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
87 Units Available
Springs at the Reserve
5700 Wilson Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,217
869 sqft
Springs at the Reserve is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Wyoming, MI.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
711 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
1510 Godfrey - Upper
1510 Godfrey Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, available immediately. Call today for your own personal showing!
Results within 1 mile of Wyoming
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Kellogg Cove Apartments
5310 Kellogg Woods Dr SE, Kentwood, MI
1 Bedroom
$833
650 sqft
Welcome to Kellogg Cove Apartments in Kentwood, MI. Our tranquil setting, with serene natural water vistas and lush landscaping, is sure to complement your busy lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Wyoming
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
Heritage Hill
8 Units Available
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,233
624 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
7 Units Available
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,648
624 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Belknap Lookout
20 Units Available
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,405
775 sqft
601 Bond is at the intersection of lifestyle and locality. Living here, you can start your dayworking out, watching the sun cascade over the city and the Grand River.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:30pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
8 Units Available
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,401
543 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
9 Units Available
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,255
543 sqft
Studio Park is downtown living at its best-an accessible location, energetic environment,and modern amenities galore.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Midtown
57 Units Available
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,301
800 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
Belknap Lookout
6 Units Available
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,177
654 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Midtown
2 Units Available
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Belknap Lookout
2 Units Available
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,345
653 sqft
In what used to be the Sackner Products Factory (at 820 Monroe NW), this historic building sits in the Monroe North neighborhood just outside Grand Rapids' City Center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
SWAN
16 Units Available
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
601 West Apartments in Grand Rapids is just steps away from all your lifestyle desires. Your neighborhood grocer, Bridge Street Market is your one-stop shop for all your everyday needs.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Grand Castle
2655 Grand Castle Blvd, Grandville, MI
1 Bedroom
$915
856 sqft
The Grand Castle is a 522-unit apartment community under construction in Grandville, MI. Our community offers a range of living spaces, including studios, one bedrooms, two bedrooms, three bedrooms, and multi-level penthouses.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated September 7 at 04:29pm
Northeast Grand Rapids
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$726
750 sqft
Cambridge Square Apartments is an affordable community on the northeast side of Grand Rapids, Mich., offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Heritage Hill
1 Unit Available
350 Logan St SE
350 Logan Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
This open floor plan garden level one bedroom apartment has tons of windows and off street parking. The living room is nice and open to the dining room and kitchen.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Grand
1 Unit Available
814 Broadway Ave NW 3
814 Broadway Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
814 Broadway #3 - Property Id: 271792 This large 1 bedroom apartment is located in a prime spot in northwest Grand Rapids! It is just walking distance from local restaurant and shops and minutes away from bridge street market! It has been
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
60 Monroe Center St NW, Unit 6B 6B
60 Monroe Center Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,450
1200 sqft
Executive Style Condo - Property Id: 84556 Executive and resort style condo in heart of downtown strip with heated sidewalk and roads. Fully remodeled in high end executive style, designed and furnished with high end furniture by famous designer.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
65 Monroe Center street 200
65 Monroe Center Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1250 sqft
Unit 200 Available 06/20/20 2 story loft for Rent 1-2 month - Property Id: 249279 Beautiful luxury 2 story loft is for short term rent 1-2 months. Available for rent $350-450 per/night Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Heritage Hill
1 Unit Available
148 College Ave NE Apt 3
148 College Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
Nice apartment in a great location near the corner of College and Fountain. Easy walk to college, downtown, Medical Mile, Martha's Vineyard and other shops and restaurants. Hardwood floors, lots of built ins in the bedroom.
Similar Pages
Wyoming 1 BedroomsWyoming 2 BedroomsWyoming 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWyoming 3 BedroomsWyoming Accessible ApartmentsWyoming Apartments with Balcony
Wyoming Apartments with GarageWyoming Apartments with GymWyoming Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWyoming Apartments with ParkingWyoming Apartments with Pool