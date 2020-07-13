/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM
70 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wyoming, MI
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$825
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$933
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1231 sqft
Newly renovated studio to three-bedroom apartments in a great location, minutes from Grand Rapids. Fully equipped kitchens with wooded views available and private patios or balconies in most units.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
116 Units Available
Springs at the Reserve
5700 Wilson Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$1,104
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,242
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1151 sqft
Springs at the Reserve is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Wyoming, MI.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
25 Units Available
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$770
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1002 sqft
Landscaped 185 wooded community with tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and walking trails. Giant fitness center. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Close to I-196 and US-131.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$955
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Oldebrook Apartments
2334 Prairie Pkwy SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re searching for a cozy apartment in Wyoming, MI, Oldebrook Apartments is your perfect place. The charm of our lush green trees and serene natural water vistas are just two reasons our residents love to call Oldebrook home.
1 of 31
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
2002 Cannon Street Southwest
2002 Cannon Drive Southwest, Wyoming, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1500 sqft
You will not be disappointed with this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home in Wyoming. Close to RiverTown Crossings and all it has to offer. Kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. New flooring in kitchen, dining room and family room.
Results within 1 mile of Wyoming
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
4 Units Available
Pointe O Woods
4065 Pointe O Woods St SE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$930
1000 sqft
QUALITY. COMFORT. HOME.Come discover the unexpected charm of luxury country living and comfortable city convenience. At The Pointe Apartments, you are minutes away from supermarkets, local shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Kellogg Cove Apartments
5310 Kellogg Woods Dr SE, Kentwood, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Kellogg Cove Apartments in Kentwood, MI. Our tranquil setting, with serene natural water vistas and lush landscaping, is sure to complement your busy lifestyle.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3256 Ivanrest Ave SW
3256 Ivanrest Avenue Southwest, Grandville, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1555 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL OPEN HOUSE on Saturday, 7/11 from 11AM -1PM. Applications will be at the home during the open house. Completely remodeled.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Garfield Park
1637 Jefferson Avenue Southeast
1637 Jefferson Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
30' FLAT SCREEN TV WHEN YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE JULY 10TH. Ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN TODAY. Fully Rehabbed 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home on SE Side of GR off Jefferson Ave.
Results within 5 miles of Wyoming
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
7 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,060
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1069 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
7 Units Available
Heritage Hill
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,241
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
10 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,454
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
8 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,209
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
41 Units Available
Michigan Oaks
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
17 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
984 sqft
Move in by July 15th and receive $500 off your move in on select apartment homes!. In addition, apply within 24 hours of your tour and we will waive the administration fee of $250.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
45 Units Available
Midtown
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,252
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
20 Units Available
SWAN
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
795 sqft
601 West Apartments in Grand Rapids is just steps away from all your lifestyle desires. Your neighborhood grocer, Bridge Street Market is your one-stop shop for all your everyday needs.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:00am
2 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Lofts on Ionia
1 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,295
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Ionia, formerly known as 1 and 7 Ionia (two buildings now joined together), is home to a flourishing apartment community and brewery.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
955 sqft
In what used to be the Sackner Products Factory (at 820 Monroe NW), this historic building sits in the Monroe North neighborhood just outside Grand Rapids' City Center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
3 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1230 sqft
Rising nine stories above the rejuvenated Monroe North Neighborhood, Icon on Bond is set to become Grand Rapids' most recognizable and desired residential address.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Grand Castle
2655 Grand Castle Blvd, Grandville, MI
Studio
$755
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1231 sqft
The Grand Castle is a 522-unit apartment community under construction in Grandville, MI. Our community offers a range of living spaces, including studios, one bedrooms, two bedrooms, three bedrooms, and multi-level penthouses.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
3 Units Available
East Hills
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1365 sqft
Welcome Home to The Baldwin
Similar Pages
Wyoming 1 BedroomsWyoming 2 BedroomsWyoming 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWyoming 3 BedroomsWyoming Accessible Apartments
Wyoming Apartments with BalconyWyoming Apartments with GarageWyoming Apartments with GymWyoming Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWyoming Apartments with Parking