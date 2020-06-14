62 Apartments for rent in Wayne, MI with hardwood floors

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Wayne
1 Unit Available
4487 Niagara St
4487 Niagara Street, Wayne, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
996 sqft
Fall in love with this home before even stepping in side. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has a massive backyard surrounded by trees, offering cool shade during the hot summer months and a spacious covered back porch.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Wayne
1 Unit Available
5027 WOODWARD Street
5027 Woodward Street, Wayne, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly painted, completely refinished hardwood floors, right across from city playground. Close to shopping. Family room/ Den looks out over backyard. Newer windows & mini blinds. Fully carpeted basement flood. Huge 2 car garage and driveway.
Results within 1 mile of Wayne
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
40473 Blythefield Ln # 235
40473 Blythefield Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1555 sqft
The Links at Fellows Creek, well-maintained spacious Condo features- Great room with Vaulted Ceilings, Beautiful ceiling fan and Large Patio door and balcony deck, Kitchen with Oak cabinets, Laminated wood flooring and Upgraded light fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of Wayne
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westland
5 Units Available
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Westland
15 Units Available
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
9666 Sawgrass Court
9666 Sawgrass Ct, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
$1100 / 2br - 1075ft2 - Meadows of Van Buren (Belleville) Location: Tyler Rd. / Belleville Rd. (9666 Sawgrass Ct. Belleville MI 48111) Charming two bedroom, two bath condo in a convenient location! First Floor.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
29754 Julius Blvd
29754 Julius Boulevard, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Completely remodeled Westland brick ranch offering you 1000 sqft of entry-level living space, detached two car garage, separate laundry area, nice size fenced back yard, hardwood flooring, dining, and living rooms, freshly painted throughout,

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Inkster
1 Unit Available
28655 Hazelwood St
28655 Hazelwood Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
3 bed room, freshly painted, new carpet , hardwood floor in the living room, ceramic tiles in kitchen and utility room, two car garage Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2574065)

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Garden City
1 Unit Available
28436 Dawson St
28436 Dawson Avenue, Garden City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1058 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom bungalow for rent. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room, hallway and both entry level bedrooms. Carpet in master bedroom upstairs, neutral colors throughout. Clean unfinished basement with glass block windows.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Westland
1 Unit Available
29025 Mcdonald St
29025 Mcdonald Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Superb looking home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Large eat in kitchen. Nice hardwood floors in the kitchen. HUGE unfinished basement. Fenced in back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
25289 Dartmouth St
25289 Dartmouth Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1230 sqft
Great home on a quiet street. Updated living room and kitchen. Unfinished basement. Hardwood floors. kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2937. (2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
29082 BRODY Avenue
29082 Brody Avenue, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1007 sqft
3 bedroom brick ranch in Livonia School District. Open layout, hardwood floors, large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with appliances (as-is, landlord will not repair or replace). Finished basement with laundry and extra room for storage.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
Inkster
1 Unit Available
865 Sherbourne
865 Sherbourne Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch. Hardwood floors throughout. finished basement with bar area. Spacious backyard with large 1 car garage. All adults must pass tenant screening. Minimal income requirement is 3x the monthly rent, no evictions.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9405 Biddle Street
9405 Biddle Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1388 sqft
Awesome Bungalow with Great Location! - Awesome bungalow near major conveniences! Hardwood floors, bonus room, fenced yard, spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space, and more make up this great home in Romulus.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
152 N CORRINE Boulevard
152 North Corrine Boulevard, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2045 sqft
Beautiful four Bedroom Colonial with Plymouth Canton Schools waiting for the perfect family! Featuring 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
31307 MINTON Street
31307 Minton Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
972 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch in Livonia. LIVONIA SCHOOLS! Hardwood floors thru-out, basement, fenced yard, and 2 car garage. All appliances and washer/dryer are on site. Smaller pets may be considered for an additional monthly charge. NO SMOKING.
Results within 10 miles of Wayne
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
9 Units Available
Uptown Apartments
49730 Uptown Ave., Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1400 sqft
Well-designed apartments with chef kitchens, satin nickel hardware and walk-in closets. Community offers picnic areas, walking trails and a swimming pool. Near the Village Theater. Right by shops and eateries along Cherry Hill Road.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7360 Fielding Street
7360 Fielding Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
943 sqft
3 Bedroom Home For Lease - Beautiful 3 bedoom home has been newly updated. Move right in to this Brick home with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7354 Vaughan
7354 Vaughan Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
7354 Vaughan - 2 BED 1.5 BATH FOR RENT! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 2 beds and 1.5 Bath - Hardwood Floors & New Carpet, freshly painted throughout, 1 Car Garage. Washer Dryer Hookups.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4264 Hedgewood St
4264 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
55 + community 2 months free rent - Property Id: 266221 Saginaw's only premier 55+ community LAKE VIEW ESTATES Rent special move in special May Special ... 2 months FREE RENT June and JULY !! this will not last long .

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7280 Vaughan St
7280 Vaughan Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow home located North of W. Warren Ave. and West of Evergreen. This home features stunning hardwood floors throughout, dining room, fresh paint, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Brightmoor
1 Unit Available
14536 Chatham St
14536 Chatham Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
1150 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow located South of Fenkell and East of Telegraph. This home features a 1 car detached garage, deck, hardwood floors, nice kitchen and a partially finished basement. Section 8 is not accepted. Pets are not allowed.
City Guide for Wayne, MI

It's named for the American General "Mad Anthony" Wayne, and trust us you'll be mad about Wayne when you get here too!

Wayne is a city in Wayne County, Michigan, with a population of around 17,593. It is home to two Ford Motor Company plants and a couple of other factories. Its basically a suburb of Detroit, aka "Motor City," so it makes sense that car and truck plants would be located here. They may not smell great, but they do provide the townspeople with a whole lot of jobs. The city took note of its lack of pleasing aesthetics and underwent a few beautification projects over the past ten years that include landscaping projects and the installation of some hiking trails around the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wayne, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wayne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

