73 Apartments for rent in Wayne, MI with balcony
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 23
1 of 14
1 of 28
1 of 17
1 of 11
1 of 6
1 of 23
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 24
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 10
It's named for the American General "Mad Anthony" Wayne, and trust us you'll be mad about Wayne when you get here too!
Wayne is a city in Wayne County, Michigan, with a population of around 17,593. It is home to two Ford Motor Company plants and a couple of other factories. Its basically a suburb of Detroit, aka "Motor City," so it makes sense that car and truck plants would be located here. They may not smell great, but they do provide the townspeople with a whole lot of jobs. The city took note of its lack of pleasing aesthetics and underwent a few beautification projects over the past ten years that include landscaping projects and the installation of some hiking trails around the city. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wayne renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.