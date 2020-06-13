Apartment List
/
MI
/
wayne
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

73 Apartments for rent in Wayne, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Wayne
1 Unit Available
4487 Niagara St
4487 Niagara Street, Wayne, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
996 sqft
Fall in love with this home before even stepping in side. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has a massive backyard surrounded by trees, offering cool shade during the hot summer months and a spacious covered back porch.
Results within 1 mile of Wayne
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
40473 Blythefield Ln # 235
40473 Blythefield Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1555 sqft
The Links at Fellows Creek, well-maintained spacious Condo features- Great room with Vaulted Ceilings, Beautiful ceiling fan and Large Patio door and balcony deck, Kitchen with Oak cabinets, Laminated wood flooring and Upgraded light fixtures.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westland
1 Unit Available
35619 Farragut Ave
35619 Farragut Street, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
900 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 bath Westland ranch (Glenwood and Wayne) with oversized one car detached garage. New carpeting. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Large fenced yard with deck and patio. Central air.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
40617 BLYTHEFIELD Lane
40617 Blythefield Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1550 sqft
Best location at The Links at Fellows Creek, well-maintained and quiet end upper unit.
Results within 5 miles of Wayne
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westland
3 Units Available
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westland
1 Unit Available
The Meadows on Cherry Hill
332 S Hubbard Ct, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Meadows on Cherry Hill. We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. Our community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pool with sundeck and an onsite dog park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$857
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Westland
15 Units Available
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1294 sqft
Redwood™ Canton is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$904
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
42776 Lilley Pointe Drive
42776 Lilley Pointe Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
1st Floor Private entry End unit is a 10+! Absolutely immaculate & Beautifully updated NEUTRALLY with ATTRACTIVE NEW CARPET & FRESH PAINT + deep in the complex (far from Lilley) and siding to scenic commons! Open floor plan with Living Room, Dining

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westland
1 Unit Available
714 Western St.
714 Western Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
954 sqft
714 Western St. Available 06/15/20 714 Western, Inkster 3 bedroom/ 1 bath with garage and basement - For a priority showing please fill out a guest card at https://bit.ly/714-gc Beautiful 3-bedroom 1 bath is waiting for you and your family.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
3202 Moore St
3202 Moore Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
Move in ready No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799235)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9666 Sawgrass Court
9666 Sawgrass Ct, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
$1100 / 2br - 1075ft2 - Meadows of Van Buren (Belleville) Location: Tyler Rd. / Belleville Rd. (9666 Sawgrass Ct. Belleville MI 48111) Charming two bedroom, two bath condo in a convenient location! First Floor.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Westland
1 Unit Available
440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
440 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Westland
1 Unit Available
216 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 204
216 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Westland
1 Unit Available
401 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 302
401 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
42461 Lilley Pointe Drive
42461 Lilley Pointe Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1028 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED IN 2017! BEAUTIFUL 1ST FLOOR CANTON CONDO W/AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN. READY TO MOVE IN. FEATURING AN ALL WHITE KITCHEN W/NEWER APPLIANCES & MARBLE FLOORING. 2 FULL BATHS W/GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & CERAMIC FLOORING.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3624 Heritage Parkway
3624 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3710 Heritage Parkway
3710 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1035 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3809 Heritage Parkway
3809 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1035 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3412 Heritage Parkway
3412 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.
City Guide for Wayne, MI

It's named for the American General "Mad Anthony" Wayne, and trust us you'll be mad about Wayne when you get here too!

Wayne is a city in Wayne County, Michigan, with a population of around 17,593. It is home to two Ford Motor Company plants and a couple of other factories. Its basically a suburb of Detroit, aka "Motor City," so it makes sense that car and truck plants would be located here. They may not smell great, but they do provide the townspeople with a whole lot of jobs. The city took note of its lack of pleasing aesthetics and underwent a few beautification projects over the past ten years that include landscaping projects and the installation of some hiking trails around the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wayne, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wayne renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Wayne 1 BedroomsWayne 2 BedroomsWayne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWayne 3 BedroomsWayne Apartments under $800
Wayne Apartments with BalconyWayne Apartments with GarageWayne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWayne Apartments with Parking
Wayne Apartments with Washer-DryerWayne Dog Friendly ApartmentsWayne Pet Friendly PlacesWayne Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MI
Mount Clemens, MISouth Monroe, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MIInkster, MIWalled Lake, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor