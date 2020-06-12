Apartment List
/
MI
/
wayne
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM

121 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wayne, MI

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Wayne
1 Unit Available
4487 Niagara St
4487 Niagara Street, Wayne, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
996 sqft
Fall in love with this home before even stepping in side. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has a massive backyard surrounded by trees, offering cool shade during the hot summer months and a spacious covered back porch.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Wayne
1 Unit Available
34032 Winslow St
34032 Winslow Street, Wayne, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1034 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow. Clean and ready to go. Kitchen has updated cabinets and floors. Fenced back yard, great size. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2625. (2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Wayne
1 Unit Available
31682 Carlisle Pkwy
31682 Carlisle Parkway, Wayne, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Nice little ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Stove is included. Nice tile floor. Huge bathroom. 1.5 car garage and a fenced in back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.
Results within 1 mile of Wayne

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32142 Newcastle Street
32142 Newcastle Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
888 sqft
32142 Newcastle 3 bedroom/1bath Ranch located in Romulus - For a priority showing please fill out a guest card at http://bit.ly/32142-gc Beautiful 3-bedroom 1 bath Ranch is waiting for you and your family.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westland
1 Unit Available
32035 Cheboygan Ct
32035 Cheboygan Ct, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
970 sqft
Updated 970 Sq. Ft., 3 Bed, 1 Bath Westland Duplex (Palmer and Venoy). Large living room and eat in kitchen. Freshly painted. Both units available. Water included. Refrigerator/Stove to be provided after move in. Must See. Wont Last.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Westland
1 Unit Available
33389 Belding Ct
33389 Belding Court, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
953 sqft
This home is a 3 bedroom 1 bath side by side duplex, No basement utility room for laundry.Located on a corner lot in Westland. Not far from Wayne Memorial High School.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
36227 Vinewood Street
36227 Vinewood Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$995
936 sqft
Cute and cozy 3 bedroom ranch with detached 2 car garage. Newer carpeting throughout home. Updated bathroom. New Furnace. Close to new Amazon Warehouse Distribution Center. No Pets. No Smoking.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
1421 EDWIN Street
1421 Edwin St, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1956 sqft
ALMOST 2000 SQ FT RANCH UPDATED IN 2019!!! 3 BEDROOMS , 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND PLENTY OF SPACE TO ENTERTAIN.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
35326 Sheffield Street
35326 Sheffield Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
841 sqft
Section 8 Welcome to apply. Well-maintained Ranch with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, and a Large Family Room in a good Westland neighborhood. Bright, open, and spacious floor plan with 841 square feet. Extra long driveway. Partially fenced yard. 1.

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Westland
1 Unit Available
35065 Fairchild
35065 Fairchild Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1022 sqft
35065 Fairchild Westland, MI 48186 - Beautiful single family home. Three bedrooms, 1 bath, central air Large, fenced backyard with two car garage 6,752 sq ft lot, and 1,013 sq ft of living space. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5690496)

1 of 25

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
Westland
1 Unit Available
1514 S Walton Street
1514 South Walton Street, Westland, MI
This five bedroom, two full bath home gives you an enormous amount of room to stretch out. The home has been recently painted and has brand new carpet.
Results within 5 miles of Wayne

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26637 Oakland
26637 Oakland Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1095 sqft
INKSTER BUNGALOW- MOVE IN READY! - This home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, a kitchen and breakfast knook, full bath and carpeting throughout. Application fee $30, first month and one and a half month security deposit due upon approval.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
29708 Grandview St.
29708 Grandview Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with 2 car garage! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westland
1 Unit Available
714 Western St.
714 Western Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
954 sqft
714 Western St. Available 06/15/20 714 Western, Inkster 3 bedroom/ 1 bath with garage and basement - For a priority showing please fill out a guest card at https://bit.ly/714-gc Beautiful 3-bedroom 1 bath is waiting for you and your family.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
3202 Moore St
3202 Moore Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
Move in ready No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799235)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
No Deposit For Section 8 Applicants
26737 Ross Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom house is now available! Freshly painted, new flooring throughout the house and it also has a basement and a garage! Section 8 applicants may qualify for NO DEPOSIT REQUIREMENT. The place is ready for move in.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26691 Andover St
26691 Andover Street, Inkster, MI
Beautiful freshly painted 4 bedroom home. Eat-in Kitchen with a beautiful backsplash that makes the kitchen look modernized. Updated bathroom. You will love it. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5691528)

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westland
1 Unit Available
29754 Julius Blvd
29754 Julius Boulevard, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Completely remodeled Westland brick ranch offering you 1000 sqft of entry-level living space, detached two car garage, separate laundry area, nice size fenced back yard, hardwood flooring, dining, and living rooms, freshly painted throughout,

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
3517 Hickory St.
3517 Hickory Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$725
760 sqft
3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT - This home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, a cozy kitchen with updated features, full bath and natural flooring throughout. This property has the perfect amenities for a great price.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26348 Stanford
26348 Stanford Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
3 Bedroom Section 8 ONLY Ranch Home - Lovely 3 Bedroom section 8 ONLY Ranch home in Inkster available.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
28655 Hazelwood St
28655 Hazelwood Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
3 bed room, freshly painted, new carpet , hardwood floor in the living room, ceramic tiles in kitchen and utility room, two car garage Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2574065)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26227 Colgate St
26227 Colgate Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, newly renovated. Detached garage with great backyard Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1994322)

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
12084 Schultz St
12084 Schultz Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Unique home in Romulus with 3 bedroom and 1 bath. Lots of living space for the separate rooms. No garage and no basement. Rustic feel in the kitchen. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
26325 Eton Ave
26325 Eton Avenue, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1036 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with a nice size eat in kitchen, living room and dining room, 2 car garage! Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

June 2020 Wayne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wayne Rent Report. Wayne rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Wayne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wayne Rent Report. Wayne rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Wayne rents held steady over the past month

Wayne rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wayne stand at $619 for a one-bedroom apartment and $806 for a two-bedroom. Wayne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wayne, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Wayne metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Michigan as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Wayne metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan metro cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with South Bend experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Warren, Livonia, and Dearborn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 1.2%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Wayne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Wayne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Wayne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Wayne's median two-bedroom rent of $806 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% rise in Wayne.
    • While Wayne's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wayne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Wayne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Wayne 1 BedroomsWayne 2 BedroomsWayne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWayne 3 BedroomsWayne Apartments under $800
    Wayne Apartments with BalconyWayne Apartments with GarageWayne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWayne Apartments with Parking
    Wayne Apartments with Washer-DryerWayne Dog Friendly ApartmentsWayne Pet Friendly PlacesWayne Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
    Novi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MI
    Mount Clemens, MISouth Monroe, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MIInkster, MIWalled Lake, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
    College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
    University of Michigan-Ann Arbor