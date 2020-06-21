All apartments in Wayne
34032 Winslow St

34032 Winslow Street · (866) 724-5180
Location

34032 Winslow Street, Wayne, MI 48184
Wayne

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1034 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow. Clean and ready to go. Kitchen has updated cabinets and floors. Fenced back yard, great size.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2625. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
Wayne-Westland Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34032 Winslow St have any available units?
34032 Winslow St has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wayne, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does 34032 Winslow St have?
Some of 34032 Winslow St's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34032 Winslow St currently offering any rent specials?
34032 Winslow St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34032 Winslow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 34032 Winslow St is pet friendly.
Does 34032 Winslow St offer parking?
No, 34032 Winslow St does not offer parking.
Does 34032 Winslow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34032 Winslow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34032 Winslow St have a pool?
No, 34032 Winslow St does not have a pool.
Does 34032 Winslow St have accessible units?
No, 34032 Winslow St does not have accessible units.
Does 34032 Winslow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 34032 Winslow St does not have units with dishwashers.
