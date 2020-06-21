34032 Winslow St

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow. Clean and ready to go. Kitchen has updated cabinets and floors. Fenced back yard, great size.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2625. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

No Section 8.

Wayne-Westland Schools



(734) 287-6619



