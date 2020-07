Amenities

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE A 600 SQ' FIRST FLOOR SPACE IN THIS HISTORIC 1873 RESTORED VICTORIAN**INCLUDES UTILITIES, CONCAST INTERNET**CONFERENCE ROOM FOR MEETING CLIENTS SHARED WITH OTHER COMMERCIAL OFFICE TENANTS AND CIVIC GROUPS**LIVING ROOM TO MEET AND GREET**KITCHEN W/REFRIGERATOR, DW & MICROWAVE**ON SITE PARKING AND TWP OWNED LOT ACROSS THE STREET**SHOWINGS AFTER HOURS PLEASE**PROPERTY AGENT OWNED**ALSO A SECOND FLOOR SPACE IN THE BAY WINDOW $250. PER MONTH