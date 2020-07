Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 bath Brick Ranch - Virtual Tour on YouTube @ 855 Manager - 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Ranch with attached 2 car garage.



Charming brick ranch for lease in great neighborhood of Canton. Open floor plan. Oak cabinets. Spacious living room w/cathedral ceilings. plenty of storage. Large wood deck. Close to Cherry Hill Village and shopping.



$2100/month plus utilities and water. $3150/security deposit. $5250 total move in. Minimum 1 year lease. Please drive by first then call. Sorry, NO PETS.



Schedule an appointment online @www.855manager.com scroll down and click on the home you are interested in and click on "view details" then click on "schedule showing" and choose an available time.



Applicant Criteria:



*Credit Score of 620+*

*Must make 3 times the monthly rent*

*NO current accounts in collection*

*NO rental evictions within the past 3 years*

*NO history of violent crimes within 7 years*



Apply online @ www.855manager.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5890983)