39621 SPRINGWATER Drive

A neat contemporary townhouse condo for rent in the prime location of Northville. Minutes to expressways, restaurants, and shopping. Open floor plans with high ceilings and lots of big windows. Plenty of natural light, natural decor, gas fireplace between living and dining room. Convenient first-floor master suite with separate shower and tub. Big eat-in kitchen with hardwood floor and stainless steel appliances. Balcony off from nook area overlooking beautiful woods. Spacious 2nd bedroom with private bath. 2 car garage. Longer lease preferred. 1.5-month security deposit, $300 non-refundable cleaning fee. Tenant to purchase DTE Ultimate Protection Plan and Greenbacks Cash.