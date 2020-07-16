All apartments in Wayne County
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

39621 SPRINGWATER Drive

39621 Springwater Dr · (248) 816-8500
Location

39621 Springwater Dr, Wayne County, MI 48168

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1536 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A neat contemporary townhouse condo for rent in the prime location of Northville. Minutes to expressways, restaurants, and shopping. Open floor plans with high ceilings and lots of big windows. Plenty of natural light, natural decor, gas fireplace between living and dining room. Convenient first-floor master suite with separate shower and tub. Big eat-in kitchen with hardwood floor and stainless steel appliances. Balcony off from nook area overlooking beautiful woods. Spacious 2nd bedroom with private bath. 2 car garage. Longer lease preferred. 1.5-month security deposit, $300 non-refundable cleaning fee. Tenant to purchase DTE Ultimate Protection Plan and Greenbacks Cash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39621 SPRINGWATER Drive have any available units?
39621 SPRINGWATER Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39621 SPRINGWATER Drive have?
Some of 39621 SPRINGWATER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39621 SPRINGWATER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
39621 SPRINGWATER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39621 SPRINGWATER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 39621 SPRINGWATER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wayne County.
Does 39621 SPRINGWATER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 39621 SPRINGWATER Drive offers parking.
Does 39621 SPRINGWATER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39621 SPRINGWATER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39621 SPRINGWATER Drive have a pool?
No, 39621 SPRINGWATER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 39621 SPRINGWATER Drive have accessible units?
No, 39621 SPRINGWATER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 39621 SPRINGWATER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39621 SPRINGWATER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 39621 SPRINGWATER Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 39621 SPRINGWATER Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
