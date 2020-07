Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! VERY CLEAN UPDATED HOME IN PEACEFUL AND PLEASANT LAKE COMMUNITY! THIS HOME IS VERY CUTE AND FUNCTIONAL! GARAGE AND DRIVEWAY PROVIDE PLENTY OF OFF STREET PARKING! NEWER FLOORING AND CARPETING! UPDATED KITCHEN! BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS YARD! YOU WILL BE PROUD TO LIVE HERE! MINIMUM 12 MONTH LEASE! PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID 19 GUIDELINES WHEN VIEWING PROPERTY! APPLICANTS MUST PROVIDE FULL CREDIT REPORT WITH FICO SCORES, PROOF OF INCOME AND COMPLETED APPLICATION TO BE CONSIDERED! FIRST MONTH RENT AND 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE AT SIGNING! PLEASE DO NOT APPROACH THIS PROPERTY WITHOUT AN AGENT AND AN APPOINTMENT!

SELLER IS LOOKING FOR "FICO CREDIT SCORES" OF 640 OR HIGHER! SORRY NO PETS ARE ALLOWED!