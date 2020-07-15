All apartments in Washtenaw County
4134 Ellsworth Rd.

4134 Ellsworth Road · No Longer Available
Location

4134 Ellsworth Road, Washtenaw County, MI 48197

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
New Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Full Bathroom Home Available For Rent Immediate Occupancy.

Features:
New Electrical Lines & Interior/Exterior Light Fixtures
Newer Stove & Refrigerator
New Windows Installed In Entire House
Washer & Dryer Available For Rent 55 A Month All Maintainance Included
55 Flat Rate Monthly Water Bill
25 Flat Rate Monthly Lawn Snow Maintenance
Pets Are Allowed In The Property Initial 275 Non-Refundable Pet Privilege Fee Plus 50 A Month Pet Rent
275 Refundable Water Escrow
1350 Monthly Rent
2025 Security Deposit
57.95 Online Application @ www.arborproperties.managebuilding.com
Equal Housing Opportunity
Tenant to verify all measurements & SQ FT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4134 Ellsworth Rd. have any available units?
4134 Ellsworth Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washtenaw County, MI.
What amenities does 4134 Ellsworth Rd. have?
Some of 4134 Ellsworth Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4134 Ellsworth Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4134 Ellsworth Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4134 Ellsworth Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4134 Ellsworth Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 4134 Ellsworth Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 4134 Ellsworth Rd. offers parking.
Does 4134 Ellsworth Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4134 Ellsworth Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4134 Ellsworth Rd. have a pool?
No, 4134 Ellsworth Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4134 Ellsworth Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4134 Ellsworth Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4134 Ellsworth Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4134 Ellsworth Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4134 Ellsworth Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4134 Ellsworth Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
