4134 Ellsworth Rd.

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

New Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Full Bathroom Home Available For Rent Immediate Occupancy.



Features:

New Electrical Lines & Interior/Exterior Light Fixtures

Newer Stove & Refrigerator

New Windows Installed In Entire House

Washer & Dryer Available For Rent 55 A Month All Maintainance Included

55 Flat Rate Monthly Water Bill

25 Flat Rate Monthly Lawn Snow Maintenance

Pets Are Allowed In The Property Initial 275 Non-Refundable Pet Privilege Fee Plus 50 A Month Pet Rent

275 Refundable Water Escrow

1350 Monthly Rent

2025 Security Deposit

57.95 Online Application @ www.arborproperties.managebuilding.com

Equal Housing Opportunity

Tenant to verify all measurements & SQ FT.