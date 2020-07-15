New Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Full Bathroom Home Available For Rent Immediate Occupancy.
Features: New Electrical Lines & Interior/Exterior Light Fixtures Newer Stove & Refrigerator New Windows Installed In Entire House Washer & Dryer Available For Rent 55 A Month All Maintainance Included 55 Flat Rate Monthly Water Bill 25 Flat Rate Monthly Lawn Snow Maintenance Pets Are Allowed In The Property Initial 275 Non-Refundable Pet Privilege Fee Plus 50 A Month Pet Rent 275 Refundable Water Escrow 1350 Monthly Rent 2025 Security Deposit 57.95 Online Application @ www.arborproperties.managebuilding.com Equal Housing Opportunity Tenant to verify all measurements & SQ FT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4134 Ellsworth Rd. have any available units?
4134 Ellsworth Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washtenaw County, MI.
What amenities does 4134 Ellsworth Rd. have?
Some of 4134 Ellsworth Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4134 Ellsworth Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4134 Ellsworth Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4134 Ellsworth Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4134 Ellsworth Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 4134 Ellsworth Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 4134 Ellsworth Rd. offers parking.
Does 4134 Ellsworth Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4134 Ellsworth Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4134 Ellsworth Rd. have a pool?
No, 4134 Ellsworth Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4134 Ellsworth Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4134 Ellsworth Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4134 Ellsworth Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4134 Ellsworth Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4134 Ellsworth Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4134 Ellsworth Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.