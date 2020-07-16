3012 Orinoco Lane

Amenities

Condo in Pittsfield Township right across the street from the police & fire dept. This Blue Heron Pointe townhouse style condo features three bedrooms, two full and one half baths, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen along with beautiful wood floors. The kitchen opens up into the living room featuring a gas fireplace. The washer and dryer are conveniently located on the top floor between two large bedrooms. The attached one-car garage is immaculate. Ann Arbor schools. End unit overlooking the pond.Driveway & Garage parking.Proof of income, employment, credit report and application required for all occupants over 18 years old. Minimum 1-year lease. 1 ½ month security deposit. Pets negotiable and will require a non-refundable fee. No smoking. Tenants) to pay electric, gas & cable. Tenant to maintain renter's insurance.