Washtenaw County, MI
3012 Orinoco Lane
Last updated March 29 2020 at 12:14 PM

3012 Orinoco Lane

3012 Orinoco Ln · (734) 216-9920
Location

3012 Orinoco Ln, Washtenaw County, MI 48197

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1283 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Condo in Pittsfield Township right across the street from the police & fire dept. This Blue Heron Pointe townhouse style condo features three bedrooms, two full and one half baths, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen along with beautiful wood floors. The kitchen opens up into the living room featuring a gas fireplace. The washer and dryer are conveniently located on the top floor between two large bedrooms. The attached one-car garage is immaculate. Ann Arbor schools. End unit overlooking the pond.Driveway & Garage parking.Proof of income, employment, credit report and application required for all occupants over 18 years old. Minimum 1-year lease. 1 ½ month security deposit. Pets negotiable and will require a non-refundable fee. No smoking. Tenants) to pay electric, gas & cable. Tenant to maintain renter's insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Orinoco Lane have any available units?
3012 Orinoco Lane has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3012 Orinoco Lane have?
Some of 3012 Orinoco Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 Orinoco Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Orinoco Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Orinoco Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3012 Orinoco Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3012 Orinoco Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3012 Orinoco Lane offers parking.
Does 3012 Orinoco Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3012 Orinoco Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Orinoco Lane have a pool?
No, 3012 Orinoco Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Orinoco Lane have accessible units?
No, 3012 Orinoco Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Orinoco Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3012 Orinoco Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3012 Orinoco Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3012 Orinoco Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
