Apartment List
/
MI
/
troy
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 11:02 AM

65 Apartments for rent in Troy, MI with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Troy renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of your ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Downtown Troy
39 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
50 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,131
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
37 Units Available
The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$987
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1034 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at the Gables of Troy! We have gorgeous apartment homes, ample amenities and spectacular service. The Gables in Troy, MI offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments with 6 interior layouts to suit your style.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Transit Center
1 Unit Available
3182 Camden Dr
3182 Camden Drive, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1480 sqft
3182 Camden Dr Available 07/03/20 Modern condo in perfect condition for rent by owner. Never inhabited by a smoker or pets (no odors!). Carpets steam cleaned for new renter, walls repainted.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
The Transit Center
1 Unit Available
1477 Raleigh Place Drive
1477 Raliegh Place, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1470 sqft
Highly sought after midtown square condo available for lease.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1918 Axtell
1918 Axtell Drive, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
868 sqft
Gorgeous One Bedroom Condo For Lease: Recently painted Condo cleaned and ready to move in and enjoy the up coming spring and summer with swimming pool. Clean Kitchen with New Fridge and New A/C. All appliance Stay.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1006 BROOKLAWN Drive
1006 Brooklawn Road, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated in 2019 brick ranch home with 3 Spacious bedrooms & 2 full baths in the highly sought-after Pembroke Park neighborhood! Step inside & fall in love w/this Open-floor.Tons of Natural light. Rich new hardwood floors t/o.
Results within 1 mile of Troy
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Madison Heights
4 Units Available
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
925 sqft
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Madison Heights
6 Units Available
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
3 Units Available
Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy
2131 Ashley Ct, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
These suites are furnished with convenience in mind. All you need to do is bring your suitcase. Everything is ready go. No need to "sign-up" for anything.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
111 WILLITS Street
111 Willits Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2395 sqft
LUXURIOUS PENTHOUSE LOCATED IN ONE OF BIRMINGHAMS MOST PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESSES "111 WILLITS." THIS COMPLETELY FURNISHED & UPDATED PENTHOUSE FEATURES ~2,400 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE INCLUDING 3 BEDROOMS & 3.1 BATHS.
Results within 5 miles of Troy
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
26 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
Royal Oak
31 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,070
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oak Park
10 Units Available
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northwest Warren
4 Units Available
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$760
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
800 sqft
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,243
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$805
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
Royal Oak
3 Units Available
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Stratford Manor
1 Unit Available
2328 Hillendale Dr
2328 Hillendale Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1506 sqft
Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments
45600 Oak Hill Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,130
613 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. MotorCityRelocation.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Troy, MI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Troy renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Troy 1 BedroomsTroy 2 BedroomsTroy 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTroy 3 BedroomsTroy Apartments under $1,000Troy Apartments under $900Troy Apartments with Balcony
Troy Apartments with GarageTroy Apartments with GymTroy Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTroy Apartments with ParkingTroy Apartments with PoolTroy Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Troy Cheap PlacesTroy Dog Friendly ApartmentsTroy Furnished ApartmentsTroy Luxury PlacesTroy Pet Friendly PlacesTroy Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI
Madison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Walsh College of Accountancy and Business AdministrationMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological University