3 bedroom apartments
133 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Clair Shores, MI
Saint Clair Shores
31830 Jefferson Ave
31830 Jefferson Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2500 sqft
Lake Living - Property Id: 269940 The house is right on lake st claire with a ton property which includes nice frontage and back property This property is amazing !!!! basement is finished Nice Privacy Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Saint Clair Shores
28127 Joan St
28127 Joan Street, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Stunning brick bungalow home located South of Martin Road and West of Little Mack.
Saint Clair Shores
23025 Kipling St
23025 Kipling Street, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Up for rent is a beautiful 1100 square foot brick ranch in St. Clair Shores. The property is a 3 bedroom one bath house with a nice large basement and two car garage. The house has hardwood floors throughout that have been recently redone.
Saint Clair Shores
22833 Lake Dr
22833 Lake Drive, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1242 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home, 2 full baths on main floor, Dining Room, Totally remodeled: All new flooring, New Siding, New Kitchen Counter tops and back splashes, New main bathroom (Tub-toilet-sink), New front Deck, New front doors, New interior doors
Saint Clair Shores
20125 Meier
20125 Meier Road, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Great area rental, close to highway. Finished basement with extra large bath with spa tub, huge walk-in closet and storage room. Finished basement could be a separate living quarter. Whole house updated and ready to move in. Fenced yard and garage.
Results within 1 mile of St. Clair Shores
Eastpointe
17319 Stricker Ave
17319 Stricker Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
17319 Stricker is located near 8 Mile and Kelly Brick three bedroom, 1 bath ranch has new windows, hardwood flooring, dining room, basement, stove & refrigerator included, driveway, fenced yard and 2 car garage. Deposit $1,350 and $1,350/mo.
Harper Woods
20886 Lochmoor St
20886 Lochmoor Boulevard, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in good location available for rent!Â email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.
Eastpointe
17614 Lincoln Ave
17614 Lincoln Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow located in the sought after Eastpointe. New carpets through-out the place. 2 car detached garage gives you plenty of room for hobbies or storage. $45.00 application fee and apply through our website.
Eastpointe
22765 Rosalind Ave
22765 Rosalind Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Nice bungalow home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in the home. Updated cabinets in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. No central air.
Harper Woods
20451 Damman St
20451 Damman Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1175 sqft
Red rood and red shutters very cute home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Large living room and the dining room wraps around the kitchen. Big back yard. Unfinished basement.
Roseville
27841 Kaufman St
27841 Kaufman Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1145 sqft
Excellent home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Nice hardwood floors. Kitchen appliances included. Great basement 2 car garage. central Air. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.
Eastpointe
17393 Lincoln Ave
17393 Lincoln Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1541 sqft
Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, with extra large Family room. Large shed.
Grosse Pointe
2146 Hampton Rd
2146 Hampton Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1361 sqft
Beautiful 2 sorty house. Completely updated upstairs bathroom. Spaceous livingroom(s)and 3 bedrooms. Grosse Pointe School district. Beautiful deck and backyard with garage. This is a must see home!! For more information please email kv.
Roseville
26230 Barbara St
26230 Barbara Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 26230 Barbara St in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Grosse Pointe
1014 HOLLYWOOD Avenue
1014 Hollywood Avenue, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1014 HOLLYWOOD Avenue in Grosse Pointe Woods. View photos, descriptions and more!
Grosse Pointe
2153 Hampton Rd
2153 Hampton Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Available 06/30/20 3 Bedroom, 1 bath colonial home. Wooden deck and fenced back yard. Hardwood floors throughout, open and new kitchen with ceramic tile, grohe fixtures, hand made butcher block counters and Kenmore stainless steel appliances.
Roseville
27532 Oneil
27532 O'neil Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
Move in ready by July 1!! Very clean and comfy ranch in a nice area of Roseville. Home offers 3 spacious bedrooms with a first floor master bedroom. First floor laundry for your convenience. Huge 2 1/2 car garage which is great for extra storage.
Harper Woods
19941 Anita St
19941 Anita Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1254 sqft
Fantastic ranch home located in an exclusive part of Harper Woods within the Grosse Pointe School District. This home was fully renovated in 2017 and has refinished hardwood floors in the bedrooms, living room and dinette.
Roseville
18730 Meier
18730 Meier Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
FULLY REMODELED 3 BED LARGE BUNGALOW IN ROSEVILLE - FULLY UPDATED from TOP TO BOTTOM! Live a trendy lifestyle in this Gem w/ contemporary features: BRAND NEW ROOF ~ NEWLY PAINTED SIDINGS ~ FULLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH NEW CERAMIC FLOORING, NEW
Roseville
25824 Mackinac St
25824 Mackinac Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1224 sqft
This nicely updated 3 Bedroom bungalow is a definition of comfort and convenience - putting you just minutes away from Reach Charter Academy and Edsel Ford Xpressway! The kitchen has metal cabinets in great condition, with a deco one-piece sink and
Results within 5 miles of St. Clair Shores
Farmbrooke Manor Apartments
36760 Farmbrook Dr, Clinton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Located close to I-94, I-696 and Macomb Mall. Apartments have a separate dining area, AC and fully equipped kitchen. Community features a swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
1 of 29
Denby
12148 Rossiter Street
12148 Rossiter Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Frame Bungalow. Hardwood floors on lower unit and carpet upstairs. 2 car garage. Monthly $700 plus Security Deposit $1050. Section 8 or Housing Choice Voucher Welcome. NO EVICTIONS OR LANDLORD TENANTS ISSUES OR JUDGEMENT.
Osborn
13684 Collingham Dr
13684 Collingham Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1 car garage Central Air No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852324)
Osborn
19376 Hamburg St
19376 Hamburg Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
Available 06/17/20 This astounding 3 bedroom and 1 bath Brick Bungalow within 2 blocks N off 7 Mile is everything you need! It's just a 10 minute walk from Calimera Park, 7 minute walk from Robert's Coney Island and just within a 5 minute drive
