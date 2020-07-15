/
studio apartments
63 Studio Apartments for rent in St. Clair Shores, MI
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
29629 HARPER Avenue
29629 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$2,500
3600 sqft
Absolutely beautiful building "For Lease Only" in St. Clair Shores! Seller is open to selling for cash or short term land contract w/ large down! Contact listing broker for more info.
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
22221 GREATER MACK Avenue
22221 Greater Mack Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$1,995
5724 sqft
Fully renovated executive office space in prime area with excellent parking. 4 Units available ranging between 500-3,500 SF. Unit prices per month range between $900-$1,995/mo.
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
24905 Harper Ave
24905 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$1,250
1016 sqft
This property features a large lower retail/commercial space (17x31); lavatory; office (10x10) and mechanical closet. The property housed a salon which has return air units at each nail/pedicure station.
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
22900 HARPER Avenue
22900 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$1,000
700 sqft
This location has a separate entrance and was a former Nail Salon in the end unit of a busy center. The location can't be beat with excellent visibility from Harper Road and convenient parking in front of the building.
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
25801 Harper
25801 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$800
350 sqft
Office Suite - 2 Private Offices & Receptionist area. All utilities included. Plenty of parking. Office 1: 12.5 x 9.2 Office 2: 9.2x9.2 Receptionist Area 9.3 x 18.8
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
25030 Jefferson
25030 Jefferson Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$800
800 sqft
Excellent location on Nautical Mile - Busy street, Good foot traffic, Excellent parking - Highly visible - Many possible uses.
Results within 1 mile of St. Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
Roseville
31200 GRATIOT Avenue
31200 North Gratiot Avenue, Roseville, MI
Studio
$3,500
1720 sqft
Free Standing Retail with Unparalleled Visibility. This is the perfect location for carry out, retail, or office. The Gratiot Ave corridor is arguably the hottest growing retail area in Michigan with new major retailers moving to the area daily.
Results within 5 miles of St. Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
Finney
4811 Kensington Ave Unit 1
4811 Kensington Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$690
1050 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath Lower unit that includes a shared basement and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a lovely backyard. Click to apply!
1 Unit Available
Roseville
25103 Leach
25103 Leach Street, Roseville, MI
Studio
$1,000
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath with finished basement AVAILABLE NOW! - Feel right at home at this charming 2 bedroom 2 bath property located in Roseville! Home has been freshly painted, refurbished and is ready for move in! Tenants are responsible
1 Unit Available
17000 17 Mile
17000 17 Mile Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$1,550
893 sqft
Clinton Township office space available. Was once a Music Recording Studio! One good size main area with separate offices adjoining. Manager office with three additional work areas that can fit 6 work stations each. Kitchen area and lavatory.
1 Unit Available
Mount Clemens
40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C
40 New Street, Mount Clemens, MI
Studio
$600
800 sqft
Just Reduced to $600 per month lease! Located in Time Square Building in Downtown Mt. Clemens across from Macomb County Court building and the new “City Center Park”. Entrance at 40 New Street is security locked.
1 Unit Available
Mount Clemens
73 N Main Street
73 North Main Street, Mount Clemens, MI
Studio
$1,450
1130 sqft
Just Reduced to $1450 per month lease! Located in Time Square Building in Downtown Mt. Clemens across from Macomb County Court building and the new “City Center Park”. Formerly Lady Jane Men’s Haircuts.
1 Unit Available
Mount Clemens
71 N Main Street
71 North Main Street, Mount Clemens, MI
Studio
$750
850 sqft
Just Reduced to $750 per month lease!Located in Time Square Building,Downtown Mt. Clemens across from Macomb County Court and the new “City Center Park”. Executive Office Suites w/private bathroom.
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
19587 MACK Avenue
19587 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
Studio
$1,900
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19587 MACK Avenue in Grosse Pointe Woods. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Roseville
28015-19 Gratiot
28015 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI
Studio
$3,850
3000 sqft
For lease in Roseville. Busy corner at Martin and Gratiot. A proven winner for over 50 years. Totally renovated auto repair shop. Approx 3,000 square feet, 4 overhead doors and bays, office area & show room.
1 Unit Available
20516 15 Mile Road
20516 15 Mile Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$1,600
2100 sqft
Limitless Opportunity To Run Your Own Business! Established/ High Traffic Barbershop/Salon for lease. Prime location! Owner has been in business for 30+ years. He also owns the plaza so ensure that the lot is kept up and businesses are present.
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
15001 Charlevoix
15001 Charlevoix Street, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Studio
$1,200
550 sqft
350-600 square feet of private office space available soon. Build out currently taking place. Builder to install full glass frontage entrance off Charlevoix. One large space or build out can be split. Storage closets and new private bathroom.
1 Unit Available
Mount Clemens
311 SOUTHBOUND GRATIOT
311 Southbound Gratiot Ave, Mount Clemens, MI
Studio
$750
575 sqft
Mixed-Use retail/office space for LEASE on Southbound Gratiot with Great Exposure!! Next to the Clinton River. 575 Sq Ft with 3 offices. 10 Parking spaces.Excellent space for Accountant, Financial Planner or Attorney.
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
15162 13 Mile
15162 East 13 Mile Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$850
850 sqft
Gross lease rate! Property taxes, building insurance & common area maintenance included - Active shopping center with great visibility and excellent demographics, join BoRics, Loris Cafe - Free rent available.
1 Unit Available
Mount Clemens
70-82 Macomb Place
70 Macomb Pl, Mount Clemens, MI
Studio
$947
855 sqft
Space available ranging from 855 sqft up to 2898 sqft. Professional office space in downtown Mt Clemens. Flexible layouts, ample parking nearby, walking distance to courthouse, bars, restaurants, and shops.
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
30229 Schoenherr
30229 Schoenherr Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$4,452
3350 sqft
Beautiful Newer Construction 6,800 SF Office/Medical Building with Additional Loft Space. Located 1.1 Miles from St.Johns Macomb Hospital. Upgraded Finishes. Signage on Schoenherr and Ample Parking. Additional 500 SF Loft Space Free of Charge
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
28001 Schoenherr
28001 Schoenherr Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$3,699
2225 sqft
For Sale or Lease! Great Location and Signage. Minutes from St John Macomb Hospital and I-696. Professionally Managed Medical Center Built in 2007. Existing Medical Floor Plan. Immediate Possession.
1 Unit Available
Fraser
34830 Utica
34830 Utica Road, Fraser, MI
Studio
$800
2900 sqft
2nd Floor Office Space For Lease - Located across from Meijer, 15 Mile & Utica Rd. Great location with excellent exposure. Gross Lease Rate + utilities. Space is spotless (won't find a cleaner building!). Immediate Possession
1 Unit Available
Roseville
15680 13 Mile
15680 East 13 Mile Road, Roseville, MI
Studio
$2,325
2000 sqft
Last unit available in busy plaza. Corner location with entrance from 13 Mile and Calahan Rd. End cap unit with ample parking and excellent exposure!
