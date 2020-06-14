All apartments in St. Clair Shores
St. Clair Shores, MI
23025 Kipling St
23025 Kipling St

23025 Kipling Street
St. Clair Shores
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Studio Apartments
Location

23025 Kipling Street, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080
Saint Clair Shores

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Up for rent is a beautiful 1100 square foot brick ranch in St. Clair Shores. The property is a 3 bedroom one bath house with a nice large basement and two car garage. The house has hardwood floors throughout that have been recently redone. The kitchen also has been redone with new cabinets, counters, and appliances. The house is in perfect move in condition with a nice fenced yard. No section 8 please. The House is located south of 9 Mile East of Mack and West of Marter in a nice quiet well maintained area.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE77086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23025 Kipling St have any available units?
23025 Kipling St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Clair Shores, MI.
What amenities does 23025 Kipling St have?
Some of 23025 Kipling St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23025 Kipling St currently offering any rent specials?
23025 Kipling St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23025 Kipling St pet-friendly?
No, 23025 Kipling St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Clair Shores.
Does 23025 Kipling St offer parking?
Yes, 23025 Kipling St does offer parking.
Does 23025 Kipling St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23025 Kipling St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23025 Kipling St have a pool?
No, 23025 Kipling St does not have a pool.
Does 23025 Kipling St have accessible units?
No, 23025 Kipling St does not have accessible units.
Does 23025 Kipling St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23025 Kipling St has units with dishwashers.
Does 23025 Kipling St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23025 Kipling St has units with air conditioning.
