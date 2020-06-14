23025 Kipling St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Up for rent is a beautiful 1100 square foot brick ranch in St. Clair Shores. The property is a 3 bedroom one bath house with a nice large basement and two car garage. The house has hardwood floors throughout that have been recently redone. The kitchen also has been redone with new cabinets, counters, and appliances. The house is in perfect move in condition with a nice fenced yard. No section 8 please. The House is located south of 9 Mile East of Mack and West of Marter in a nice quiet well maintained area.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE77086)