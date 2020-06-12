92 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Southfield, MI

June 2020 Southfield Rent Report Welcome to the June 2020 Southfield Rent Report. Southfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Southfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Southfield rents declined slightly over the past month Southfield rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Southfield stand at $920 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,197 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Southfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

Rents rising across the Detroit Metro Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Southfield, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.

Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.

Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

Southfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide As rents have increased marginally in Southfield, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Southfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country. Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.

Southfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,197 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Southfield.

While Southfield's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).

Renters will find more reasonable prices in Southfield than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Detroit $690 $900 0.1% 0.3% Warren $800 $1,040 -0.1% 3.3% Sterling Heights $840 $1,090 0.2% 1.1% Dearborn $1,060 $1,380 -0.1% 1.2% Livonia $940 $1,220 0.1% 1.2% Westland $740 $970 -0.2% 0.4% Troy $990 $1,280 -1.5% -1% Southfield $920 $1,200 -0.2% 0.9% Taylor $690 $900 0 0.8% Pontiac $730 $950 0.1% 0.4% Dearborn Heights $880 $1,150 -0.6% -4.2% Royal Oak $830 $1,080 0 0.3% Novi $1,040 $1,360 0.2% -1.7% Roseville $760 $980 0 0 Lincoln Park $680 $890 0.3% -0.1% Eastpointe $790 $1,030 -0.1% 2.2% Port Huron $650 $840 0 0.3% Southgate $780 $1,020 0.1% 0 Madison Heights $850 $1,110 0.1% 0.8% Oak Park $990 $1,290 0 0.9% Auburn Hills $930 $1,210 0 1% Ferndale $720 $940 -0.2% -0.5% Mount Clemens $550 $710 0 2.2% Rochester $990 $1,290 -0.4% -1.2% Highland Park $600 $780 0 4.1% Howell $940 $1,230 0.2% 2.1% Plymouth $810 $1,010 0.2% 2.1% Brighton $930 $1,210 0 3.5% Walled Lake $950 $1,230 -0.4% -0.9% Belleville $900 $1,140 1% 3.4% Clinton $750 $910 0.6% 1.8% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.