29891 Quinkert St

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Roseville house for rent waiting for you to call home! This three bedroom, one and a half bath home, with a basement, and a one and a half car garage. Conveniently located off of Common road, between Utica and Gratiot, this home only minutes to I-94 and I-696! Get ahead of the crowd and fill out an application today! $30 application fee per person over the age of 18. Applications good for any of our homes for up to 6 months. 580 credit score or better required, absolutely NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS, and proof of income in order to be considered. Pets ok with non refundable deposit and monthly pet rent. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5637892)