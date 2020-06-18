All apartments in Roseville
29891 Quinkert St

29891 Quinkert Street · (734) 629-6895
Location

29891 Quinkert Street, Roseville, MI 48066
Roseville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1150 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Roseville house for rent waiting for you to call home! This three bedroom, one and a half bath home, with a basement, and a one and a half car garage. Conveniently located off of Common road, between Utica and Gratiot, this home only minutes to I-94 and I-696! Get ahead of the crowd and fill out an application today! $30 application fee per person over the age of 18. Applications good for any of our homes for up to 6 months. 580 credit score or better required, absolutely NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS, and proof of income in order to be considered. Pets ok with non refundable deposit and monthly pet rent. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5637892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29891 Quinkert St have any available units?
29891 Quinkert St has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 29891 Quinkert St currently offering any rent specials?
29891 Quinkert St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29891 Quinkert St pet-friendly?
Yes, 29891 Quinkert St is pet friendly.
Does 29891 Quinkert St offer parking?
Yes, 29891 Quinkert St does offer parking.
Does 29891 Quinkert St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29891 Quinkert St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29891 Quinkert St have a pool?
No, 29891 Quinkert St does not have a pool.
Does 29891 Quinkert St have accessible units?
No, 29891 Quinkert St does not have accessible units.
Does 29891 Quinkert St have units with dishwashers?
No, 29891 Quinkert St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29891 Quinkert St have units with air conditioning?
No, 29891 Quinkert St does not have units with air conditioning.
