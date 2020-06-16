All apartments in Roseville
Last updated April 21 2020 at 6:36 AM

28083 PINEHURST Street

28083 Pinehurst Street · (586) 773-4400
Location

28083 Pinehurst Street, Roseville, MI 48066
Roseville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Cute 2 bedroom in Roseville... Appliances are included (dishwasher, washer, dryer, fridge and stove)..Nice size yard for family BBQ with deck...Shed in the back for extra storage...Close to shopping, freeways and schools.. Call to schedule your appointment today... Must provide a completed lease application, current credit report, proof of income and previous rental verification, 2 year tax returns, bank statements, Rental Insurance is Required 1st month rent, 1.5 month security deposit and $225 non-refundable cleaning fee..$2600 to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28083 PINEHURST Street have any available units?
28083 PINEHURST Street has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28083 PINEHURST Street have?
Some of 28083 PINEHURST Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28083 PINEHURST Street currently offering any rent specials?
28083 PINEHURST Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28083 PINEHURST Street pet-friendly?
No, 28083 PINEHURST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 28083 PINEHURST Street offer parking?
Yes, 28083 PINEHURST Street does offer parking.
Does 28083 PINEHURST Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28083 PINEHURST Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28083 PINEHURST Street have a pool?
No, 28083 PINEHURST Street does not have a pool.
Does 28083 PINEHURST Street have accessible units?
No, 28083 PINEHURST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28083 PINEHURST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28083 PINEHURST Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 28083 PINEHURST Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 28083 PINEHURST Street does not have units with air conditioning.
