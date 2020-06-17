27841 Kaufman St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning internet access

Excellent home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Nice hardwood floors. Kitchen appliances included. Great basement 2 car garage. central Air.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pet are welcome.

No Section 8.

Roseville Schools.



(734) 287-6619



