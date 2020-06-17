All apartments in Roseville
Find more places like 27841 Kaufman St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roseville, MI
/
27841 Kaufman St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

27841 Kaufman St

27841 Kaufman Street · (866) 724-5180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Roseville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

27841 Kaufman Street, Roseville, MI 48066
Roseville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Excellent home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Nice hardwood floors. Kitchen appliances included. Great basement 2 car garage. central Air.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pet are welcome.
No Section 8.
Roseville Schools.

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27841 Kaufman St have any available units?
27841 Kaufman St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27841 Kaufman St have?
Some of 27841 Kaufman St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27841 Kaufman St currently offering any rent specials?
27841 Kaufman St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27841 Kaufman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 27841 Kaufman St is pet friendly.
Does 27841 Kaufman St offer parking?
Yes, 27841 Kaufman St does offer parking.
Does 27841 Kaufman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27841 Kaufman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27841 Kaufman St have a pool?
No, 27841 Kaufman St does not have a pool.
Does 27841 Kaufman St have accessible units?
No, 27841 Kaufman St does not have accessible units.
Does 27841 Kaufman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 27841 Kaufman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27841 Kaufman St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27841 Kaufman St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 27841 Kaufman St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave
Roseville, MI 48066
Meadows on Thirteen
17134 13 Mile Rd
Roseville, MI 48066

Similar Pages

Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 Bedrooms
Roseville Apartments with ParkingRoseville Dog Friendly Apartments
Roseville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Ypsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIMonroe, MI
Harper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Dearborn
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity