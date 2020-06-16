27532 Oneil

Amenities

Move in ready by July 1!! Very clean and comfy ranch in a nice area of Roseville. Home offers 3 spacious bedrooms with a first floor master bedroom. First floor laundry for your convenience. Huge 2 1/2 car garage which is great for extra storage. Appliances included (Range/Oven, Microwave, & Refrigerator). Close to all major freeways, shopping, and parks. Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Non-refundable $30 application fee per adult ($50 application fee for married couples) on application. 12 month lease (longer terms are available). Move in 1 months rent, Non-refundable $200 doc preparation fee, 1 1/2 months security deposit. Pets Negotiable (no non-refundable pet fee included)