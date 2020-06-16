All apartments in Roseville
Roseville, MI
27532 Oneil
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:13 PM

27532 Oneil

27532 O'neil Street · (586) 933-3540
Location

27532 O'neil Street, Roseville, MI 48066
Roseville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move in ready by July 1!! Very clean and comfy ranch in a nice area of Roseville. Home offers 3 spacious bedrooms with a first floor master bedroom. First floor laundry for your convenience. Huge 2 1/2 car garage which is great for extra storage. Appliances included (Range/Oven, Microwave, & Refrigerator). Close to all major freeways, shopping, and parks. Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Non-refundable $30 application fee per adult ($50 application fee for married couples) on application. 12 month lease (longer terms are available). Move in 1 months rent, Non-refundable $200 doc preparation fee, 1 1/2 months security deposit. Pets Negotiable (no non-refundable pet fee included)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27532 Oneil have any available units?
27532 Oneil has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27532 Oneil have?
Some of 27532 Oneil's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27532 Oneil currently offering any rent specials?
27532 Oneil isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27532 Oneil pet-friendly?
Yes, 27532 Oneil is pet friendly.
Does 27532 Oneil offer parking?
Yes, 27532 Oneil does offer parking.
Does 27532 Oneil have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27532 Oneil does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27532 Oneil have a pool?
No, 27532 Oneil does not have a pool.
Does 27532 Oneil have accessible units?
No, 27532 Oneil does not have accessible units.
Does 27532 Oneil have units with dishwashers?
No, 27532 Oneil does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27532 Oneil have units with air conditioning?
No, 27532 Oneil does not have units with air conditioning.
