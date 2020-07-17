All apartments in Roseville
26315 Lehner Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:55 AM

26315 Lehner Street

26315 Lehner Street · (313) 397-0127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26315 Lehner Street, Roseville, MI 48066
Roseville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1312 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 3BR home with 1 full bath, fenced yard, 1-car garage, and an all-season room. Pets are welcome, a non-refundable pet deposit applies for $250 per pet.

A 13+month lease is available. Before viewing the property, all potential tenants must submit an application for pre-screening purposes. There is a $25 application fee per applicant. Applications can be completed online at www.prowaypm.com.

Qualifications for Regular Applicants:
• 600 credit score or higher
• No evictions or landlord/ tenant judgments
• No utility collection accounts
• Gross income at least 3x the monthly rental rate
• No active bankruptcy

Please be advised that applicants are not chosen on a first-come basis but rather the best-qualified applicant. Kindly contact George at 313-318-5388 with all the questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26315 Lehner Street have any available units?
26315 Lehner Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 26315 Lehner Street currently offering any rent specials?
26315 Lehner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26315 Lehner Street pet-friendly?
No, 26315 Lehner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 26315 Lehner Street offer parking?
Yes, 26315 Lehner Street offers parking.
Does 26315 Lehner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26315 Lehner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26315 Lehner Street have a pool?
No, 26315 Lehner Street does not have a pool.
Does 26315 Lehner Street have accessible units?
No, 26315 Lehner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26315 Lehner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 26315 Lehner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26315 Lehner Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 26315 Lehner Street does not have units with air conditioning.
