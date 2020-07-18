All apartments in Roseville
Find more places like 25890 Fortuna.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roseville, MI
/
25890 Fortuna
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

25890 Fortuna

25890 Fortuna Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roseville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25890 Fortuna Street, Roseville, MI 48066
Roseville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ideal Location w/ effortless access to I-696, I-94, not far from I-75, and numerous major highways for commuting! Absolutely stunning! 3 bedroom bungalow w/very spacious, and functional master bedroom on second floor w/ loads of closet space! First floor offers two additional bedrooms w/ hardwood floors, newly remodeled bath w/ ceramic tile. Updated kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet space, and stove, fridge, built in microwave, and BID included. Basement is spotless, partially finished, and included washer and dryer! Freshly painted, deck in back yard, 2 car detached garage w/automatic opener. Central air. Immed. Occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25890 Fortuna have any available units?
25890 Fortuna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MI.
What amenities does 25890 Fortuna have?
Some of 25890 Fortuna's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25890 Fortuna currently offering any rent specials?
25890 Fortuna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25890 Fortuna pet-friendly?
No, 25890 Fortuna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 25890 Fortuna offer parking?
Yes, 25890 Fortuna offers parking.
Does 25890 Fortuna have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25890 Fortuna offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25890 Fortuna have a pool?
No, 25890 Fortuna does not have a pool.
Does 25890 Fortuna have accessible units?
No, 25890 Fortuna does not have accessible units.
Does 25890 Fortuna have units with dishwashers?
No, 25890 Fortuna does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25890 Fortuna have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25890 Fortuna has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadows on Thirteen
17134 13 Mile Rd
Roseville, MI 48066

Similar Pages

Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 Bedrooms
Roseville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoseville Pet Friendly Places
Roseville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Madison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MIMonroe, MIBerkley, MIHarper Woods, MI
Woodhaven, MIRochester, MISouth Lyon, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MIDavison, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Dearborn