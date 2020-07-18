25890 Fortuna

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ideal Location w/ effortless access to I-696, I-94, not far from I-75, and numerous major highways for commuting! Absolutely stunning! 3 bedroom bungalow w/very spacious, and functional master bedroom on second floor w/ loads of closet space! First floor offers two additional bedrooms w/ hardwood floors, newly remodeled bath w/ ceramic tile. Updated kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet space, and stove, fridge, built in microwave, and BID included. Basement is spotless, partially finished, and included washer and dryer! Freshly painted, deck in back yard, 2 car detached garage w/automatic opener. Central air. Immed. Occupancy!