Home
/
Roseville, MI
/
25824 Mackinac St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:21 AM

25824 Mackinac St

25824 Mackinac Street · (248) 289-5871
Location

25824 Mackinac Street, Roseville, MI 48066
Roseville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1025 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1224 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This nicely updated 3 Bedroom bungalow is a definition of comfort and convenience - putting you just minutes away from Reach Charter Academy and Edsel Ford Xpressway!

The kitchen has metal cabinets in great condition, with a deco one-piece sink and countertop that has a modern faucet. There's also a stainless steel prep-counter. There are kitchen appliances available such as Stove and Fridge at your convenience. Off of the kitchen is the dining area with hardwood floors, classic knotty pine wainscoting and a deco light.

The bathroom has the original grey wall tile with black trim and an original "pedestal" sink.

Walking in the front door takes you to an astounding living room with hardwood floors and fresh new paint.

Upstairs features a large bedroom with new paint. There's a separate space for a mini-office and 2 closets, one being a walk-in.

The two downstairs bedrooms both have hardwood floors, fresh paint and deco sliding closet doors.

The unfinished basement offers laundry area with washer & dryer, plenty of storage and a work bench.

Outside, is a large, private back yard that's fenced and has a large, mature tree offering plenty of shade.

Rent is $1025 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.

Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.

*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.

(RLNE5182070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25824 Mackinac St have any available units?
25824 Mackinac St has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25824 Mackinac St have?
Some of 25824 Mackinac St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25824 Mackinac St currently offering any rent specials?
25824 Mackinac St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25824 Mackinac St pet-friendly?
Yes, 25824 Mackinac St is pet friendly.
Does 25824 Mackinac St offer parking?
Yes, 25824 Mackinac St does offer parking.
Does 25824 Mackinac St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25824 Mackinac St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25824 Mackinac St have a pool?
No, 25824 Mackinac St does not have a pool.
Does 25824 Mackinac St have accessible units?
No, 25824 Mackinac St does not have accessible units.
Does 25824 Mackinac St have units with dishwashers?
No, 25824 Mackinac St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25824 Mackinac St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25824 Mackinac St has units with air conditioning.
