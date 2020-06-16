25824 Mackinac St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This nicely updated 3 Bedroom bungalow is a definition of comfort and convenience - putting you just minutes away from Reach Charter Academy and Edsel Ford Xpressway!



The kitchen has metal cabinets in great condition, with a deco one-piece sink and countertop that has a modern faucet. There's also a stainless steel prep-counter. There are kitchen appliances available such as Stove and Fridge at your convenience. Off of the kitchen is the dining area with hardwood floors, classic knotty pine wainscoting and a deco light.



The bathroom has the original grey wall tile with black trim and an original "pedestal" sink.



Walking in the front door takes you to an astounding living room with hardwood floors and fresh new paint.



Upstairs features a large bedroom with new paint. There's a separate space for a mini-office and 2 closets, one being a walk-in.



The two downstairs bedrooms both have hardwood floors, fresh paint and deco sliding closet doors.



The unfinished basement offers laundry area with washer & dryer, plenty of storage and a work bench.



Outside, is a large, private back yard that's fenced and has a large, mature tree offering plenty of shade.



Rent is $1025 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.



Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.



*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.



(RLNE5182070)