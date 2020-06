Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Location - Walk to downtown Rochester and nearby Clinton River Trail. Ranch style condo on the second floor. Newly updated - New kitchen - Bath - Windows- Hardwood Floors - new appliances. Parking plus a carport. Heat and water included in the association fee. Great investment. Also available furnished with a month to month lease please call Holly 248-933-1500 with any questions Excellent location and condition