Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

752 Englewood Dr

752 Englewood Drive · (248) 425-4853
Location

752 Englewood Drive, Rochester Hills, MI 48309
Brookedale Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Large 4 Bedroom Colonial in Rochester Hills

2500 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 2 and ½ bath colonial, Tienken/Adams area of Rochester Hills with 2 car attached garage, 2 ½ baths, bay window in living room and master bedroom, and large deck accessed from dining room or family room with natural gas grill. Family room includes fireplace. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and large master bath. Stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave range fan) and includes front load washer and dryer. Central air. Must See! Immediate Occupancy. If interested apply at www.bekamanagement.com.

Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify.

Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties.

Broker

(RLNE5851469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Englewood Dr have any available units?
752 Englewood Dr has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 752 Englewood Dr have?
Some of 752 Englewood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 Englewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
752 Englewood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Englewood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 752 Englewood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester Hills.
Does 752 Englewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 752 Englewood Dr does offer parking.
Does 752 Englewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 752 Englewood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Englewood Dr have a pool?
No, 752 Englewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 752 Englewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 752 Englewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Englewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 752 Englewood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 752 Englewood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 752 Englewood Dr has units with air conditioning.
