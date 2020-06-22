752 Englewood Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Large 4 Bedroom Colonial in Rochester Hills



2500 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 2 and ½ bath colonial, Tienken/Adams area of Rochester Hills with 2 car attached garage, 2 ½ baths, bay window in living room and master bedroom, and large deck accessed from dining room or family room with natural gas grill. Family room includes fireplace. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and large master bath. Stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave range fan) and includes front load washer and dryer. Central air. Must See! Immediate Occupancy. If interested apply at www.bekamanagement.com.



Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify.



Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties.



Broker



(RLNE5851469)