in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

ALL THE WORK HAS BEEN DONE!!!! Recently remodeled 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath colonial located on a private cul de sac in a great area of Rochester Hills with award winning Rochester schools. Newer updated kitchen with granite and all updated appliances. Newer hardwood flooring and carpeting throughout the home! Spacious living room and a family room with a fireplace. Eat in kitchen as well as a formal dining room for family dinners. Lovely deck and spacious backyard that backs to a huge commons area for privacy. Professionally landscaped yard. New roof and new windows for energy efficiency. Great family home and lots of space for entertaining. Cats and small dogs allowed for additional pet fee. $300 cleaning fee. Available End of July/Aug 1.