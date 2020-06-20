All apartments in Rochester Hills
Find more places like 46353 Dequindre Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester Hills, MI
/
46353 Dequindre Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

46353 Dequindre Rd

46353 Dequindre Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rochester Hills
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

46353 Dequindre Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48307
Brooklands Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Must See 3 Bed, 2 Bath Rochester Hills Ranch

1200 sq. ft. Rochester Hills, 3 bed, 2 bath ranch (Auburn/Dequindre) with two car attached garage. Great room has cathedral ceiling and opens to dining area. Dining room has doorwall leading to patio overlooking large back yard. Master bedroom has walk in close, cathedral ceiling and private bath. Freshly painted and new carpet. Large laundry room. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer. Central Air. Close to M-59 and Rochester Road. Must see. Wont last. Immediate occupancy. If interested, apply at www.bekamanagement.com.

Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify

Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties

Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46353 Dequindre Rd have any available units?
46353 Dequindre Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester Hills, MI.
What amenities does 46353 Dequindre Rd have?
Some of 46353 Dequindre Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46353 Dequindre Rd currently offering any rent specials?
46353 Dequindre Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46353 Dequindre Rd pet-friendly?
No, 46353 Dequindre Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester Hills.
Does 46353 Dequindre Rd offer parking?
Yes, 46353 Dequindre Rd does offer parking.
Does 46353 Dequindre Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46353 Dequindre Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46353 Dequindre Rd have a pool?
No, 46353 Dequindre Rd does not have a pool.
Does 46353 Dequindre Rd have accessible units?
No, 46353 Dequindre Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 46353 Dequindre Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 46353 Dequindre Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46353 Dequindre Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 46353 Dequindre Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks at Hampton Apartments
643 Dorchester Drive #225
Rochester Hills, MI 48307

Similar Pages

Rochester Hills 1 BedroomsRochester Hills 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Hills Apartments with BalconyRochester Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rochester Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI
Harper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor