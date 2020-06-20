46353 Dequindre Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Must See 3 Bed, 2 Bath Rochester Hills Ranch



1200 sq. ft. Rochester Hills, 3 bed, 2 bath ranch (Auburn/Dequindre) with two car attached garage. Great room has cathedral ceiling and opens to dining area. Dining room has doorwall leading to patio overlooking large back yard. Master bedroom has walk in close, cathedral ceiling and private bath. Freshly painted and new carpet. Large laundry room. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer. Central Air. Close to M-59 and Rochester Road. Must see. Wont last. Immediate occupancy. If interested, apply at www.bekamanagement.com.



Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify



Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties



No Pets Allowed



