All apartments in Rochester Hills
Find more places like 348 SHELLBOURNE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester Hills, MI
/
348 SHELLBOURNE Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:22 PM

348 SHELLBOURNE Drive

348 Shellbourne Drive · (248) 435-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rochester Hills
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

348 Shellbourne Drive, Rochester Hills, MI 48309
Brookedale West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3079 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Four bedroom Colonial in great Rochester Hills neighborhood. Master suite with large walk in closet and private bath with ceramic tile, dual sinks, and skylight. Spacious island kitchen with granite counter tops, lots of cabinets and newer appliances that opens to a large family room with fireplace. Formal dining room, first floor office and traditional living room. Finished basement for additional space. First floor laundry, two car attached garage and great backyard with expansive deck. A very clean home with lots of updates and great features. Possession available 6-1-20. No pets. No smoking. Minimum credit score of 650. Security deposit to be $4,050.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 SHELLBOURNE Drive have any available units?
348 SHELLBOURNE Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 348 SHELLBOURNE Drive have?
Some of 348 SHELLBOURNE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 SHELLBOURNE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
348 SHELLBOURNE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 SHELLBOURNE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 348 SHELLBOURNE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester Hills.
Does 348 SHELLBOURNE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 348 SHELLBOURNE Drive does offer parking.
Does 348 SHELLBOURNE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 SHELLBOURNE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 SHELLBOURNE Drive have a pool?
No, 348 SHELLBOURNE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 348 SHELLBOURNE Drive have accessible units?
No, 348 SHELLBOURNE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 348 SHELLBOURNE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 348 SHELLBOURNE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 348 SHELLBOURNE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 348 SHELLBOURNE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 348 SHELLBOURNE Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oaks at Hampton Apartments
643 Dorchester Drive #225
Rochester Hills, MI 48307

Similar Pages

Rochester Hills 1 BedroomsRochester Hills 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Hills Apartments with BalconyRochester Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rochester Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI
Harper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity