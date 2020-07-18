2550 Brilliance

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This attractive, move in ready, 4 bedroom, 2.2 bathroom home in the very desirable Rockhaven Estates sub is ready for immediate occupancy. Built in 1998, updated in 2017 with granite counters and new hardwood floors. The bedroom-bath suite has just has a complete renovation and update with a Euro style shower and new cabinets and tile. This home features a generous sized family room with an gas fireplace, a beautiful library/home office, a formal dining room and a large kitchen & breakfast nook with a sliding door to a custom built deck. The basement is nicely finished and includes a lots of room for relaxing plus a serving counter with sink and a half bath. The garage fits two cars plus all the usual extras and has a nice workshop added onto the back. The entire interior has just been freshly painted followed by a professional cleaning and carpet shampooing. From the covered front porch to the backyard deck this home is ready for elegant living and entertaining. All appliances stay.