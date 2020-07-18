All apartments in Rochester Hills
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

2550 Brilliance

2550 Brilliance · (248) 731-0048
Location

2550 Brilliance, Rochester Hills, MI 48309

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This attractive, move in ready, 4 bedroom, 2.2 bathroom home in the very desirable Rockhaven Estates sub is ready for immediate occupancy. Built in 1998, updated in 2017 with granite counters and new hardwood floors. The bedroom-bath suite has just has a complete renovation and update with a Euro style shower and new cabinets and tile. This home features a generous sized family room with an gas fireplace, a beautiful library/home office, a formal dining room and a large kitchen & breakfast nook with a sliding door to a custom built deck. The basement is nicely finished and includes a lots of room for relaxing plus a serving counter with sink and a half bath. The garage fits two cars plus all the usual extras and has a nice workshop added onto the back. The entire interior has just been freshly painted followed by a professional cleaning and carpet shampooing. From the covered front porch to the backyard deck this home is ready for elegant living and entertaining. All appliances stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 Brilliance have any available units?
2550 Brilliance has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2550 Brilliance have?
Some of 2550 Brilliance's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 Brilliance currently offering any rent specials?
2550 Brilliance is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 Brilliance pet-friendly?
No, 2550 Brilliance is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester Hills.
Does 2550 Brilliance offer parking?
Yes, 2550 Brilliance offers parking.
Does 2550 Brilliance have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2550 Brilliance offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 Brilliance have a pool?
No, 2550 Brilliance does not have a pool.
Does 2550 Brilliance have accessible units?
No, 2550 Brilliance does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 Brilliance have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2550 Brilliance has units with dishwashers.
Does 2550 Brilliance have units with air conditioning?
No, 2550 Brilliance does not have units with air conditioning.
